KEYSTONE, Colo. — Lifts at Keystone Resort will be up and running Saturday, making the popular ski resort the first in North America to open for the 2019-2020 season, according to a release.

It's Keystone's earliest opening in more than 20 years.

Skiers and snowboarders will have access to the River Run Gondola and the Montezuma Express lift, and will be able to enjoy terrain on Schoolmarm, Silver Spoon, and Last Chance, the release said. Skiing and riding access will be offered from the top of Dercum Mountain to the bottom of the Montezuma Express lift. At the end of the day, guests can take the River Run Gondola back to the base of the resort.

The resort said it made significant investments to its snowmaking infrastructure over the summer, installing a new state-of-the-art, automated snowmaking system that allows the resort to operate more efficiently and productively during the early season. The new equipment, combined with ideal early season temperatures, made it possible for Keystone to open earlier than usual, according to the release.

Arapahoe Basin, which is frequently the first North American resort to open, has not announced an opening date yet. But it did hint in a tweet Thursday that it won't be long.

Loveland Ski Area, which is also a perennial contender to be the first to open, has not announced when it will begin operations for the season.

