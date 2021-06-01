Civic Center EATS now offering dinner hours

Food trucks will be in the park between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through September.

DENVER — Civic Center Park in downtown Denver will once again be filled with food trucks for Civic Center EATS.

The 2021 summer season begins Tuesday, June 1. The park will be filled with local food trucks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. all summer long, according to a Facebook post. Closing day is currently set for Sept. 30.

Civic Center EATS is produced by the nonprofit Civic Center Conservancy and some of the proceeds go back to support the organization. The group's goal is to "restore, enhance and activate Denver’s historic Civic Center Park."

You can order online from any of the food trucks by going to the Civic Center EATS website and then pick it up the trucks. More food truck options are expected to be added throughout the summer as the downtown area continues to reopen, their website says.

Right now, many people are just beginning to return to in-person work after spending months working remotely due to the pandemic.

Last year there was an abbreviated season of the program due to the pandemic.

