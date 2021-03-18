Here's how to register for the 2021 Virtual Furry Scurry

Walk, run or scurry in a way that is convenient and safe while helping homeless pets and horses at the Dumb Friends League.

DENVER — Grab a leash and put on your walking shoes, the Furry Scurry is back!

The 28th annual Furry Scurry will be held virtually on Saturday, May 1, the Dumb Friends League (DDFL) has announced.

Participants can walk, run or scurry in a way that is convenient and safe while helping homeless pets and horses at the Dumb Friends League.

The Furry Scurry is the largest fundraiser for DDFL, which cares for more than 20,000 homeless pets and horses each year.

DDFL said participants can register as an individual, or create a team with family, friends or coworkers near and far.

All registered participants will receive the official Furry Scurry T-shirt and printable race bib. People who fundraise beyond their entry fees can have an even bigger impact on the lives of homeless pets and earn special swag.

Those signed up for the Furry Scurry can walk now or on Saturday, May 1.

Early-bird prices are just $45 for adults and $25 for children (12 years and younger). Prices increase May 1, so register today at furryscurry.org.

