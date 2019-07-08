This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com.

Everyone in the Mile High City is always rootin’ for the Broncos!

However, there’s a little more pep in our collective cheer because, when they win, fans can all savor the victory with some great deals around town. There are several to tackle, so here’s the game plan for Broncos fans and bargain eaters on where to get the tasty deals.

Depending on the game stats, there are deals on pizzas, sandwiches, donuts, coffee and more at participating locations in Colorado. Limit one offer per customer, per day — while supplies last.

The promos are valid for all regular season games. According to the Broncos, the Arby’s and Papa John’s offers are also available for preseason games.

> IMPORTANT: One major update this season, McDonald’s is no longer a partner. After many years of the extremely popular promotion, gone are the days of $1 Big Macs. Fans will definitely not be cheering this unexpected game-changer!

FOLLOWING DAY AFTER WIN

Papa John’s – Save 50% on an online order of regular-priced menu items with promo code BRONCOS

King Soopers – Get a FREE raised or cake donut — just swipe your shopper’s loyalty card. Get there early, as the selection is often limited or “sold out” late in the day.

Conoco – Fans get a FREE coffee (12-oz.) between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

TOUCHDOWN EXTRA

Arby’s – When the Broncos score 2 or more touchdowns in a game, get a regular Classic Roast Beef Sandwich for $1 the next day.

FIELD GOAL EXTRA

Buffalo Wild Wings – To be announced.

It’s definitely going to be one delicious season! Keep checking back, as there may be more offers to pass along down the road.

