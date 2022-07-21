5K race coming to Denver International Airport runway

Denver Colfax Marathon has partnered with Denver International Airport to give runners a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

DENVER — The Denver Colfax Marathon and Denver International Airport (DIA) are partnering to give runners the once-in-a-lifetime experience of running a race on an airport runway.

"5K on the Runway" is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, when runners will gather at 6 a.m. for a sunrise 5K on a runway at the Denver airport.

All participants must be off the runway by 7 a.m. so DIA can resume full operations at 8 a.m.

Registration for the race begins Tuesday, July 21, at 7 a.m. Racers can register at the Denver Colfax Marathon website.

Registration is $49 for adults and $39 for youth 8-17. Parking is included with the registration fee. Racers will get a runway-themed shirt, an antique silver airplane medal and free runner photos.

United Airlines, the presenting sponsor, will be hosting a post-race breakfast and other festivities at their hangar.

The airport is working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and its airline partners to ensure the race will not disrupt service.

DIA uses six runways for air traffic. This will allow the airport to host the race without disrupting normal early morning operations.

