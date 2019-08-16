LYONS, Colo. — This weekend is the 29th annual Rocky Mountain Folks Festival, a tradition in Lyons that I’ve been lucky enough to attend with my dad and sister for quite a few years now.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that this day sitting in the sunshine in a chair lower than a beach ball (so we can be closer to the stage) is one of the highlights of my year, which is why I was so stoked 9NEWS Photojournalist Bryan Wendland did a story about the song school for this week’s #9Adventures.

You can watch that video above. And since a lot of my transplant friends are too busy paying $100 to see a single show at Red Rocks and have no idea what it is, here’s 9 reasons why I love the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival, and Planet Bluegrass in general.

Dare I say (even though I'm not Kyle Clark), it might be for me, the most Colorado event of the year.

For information about buying tickets and the lineup, click here: http://bit.ly/33B5RBU

1. You can’t get cell phone reception

People holding up their cell phones to get blurry Snapchat video of concerts you can barely hear/will never watch again might be single-handedly ruining concerts. At the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival, this isn’t as prevalent – and that’s partially because you can’t get cell phone reception.

Of course, there are other bonuses to this. Feel like you need to check your work email? TOO BAD. Want to stare at your screen instead of listening to the music or taking in the sights of the Rocky Mountains? TOO BAD, YOU HAVE ZERO BARS.

In today’s society, it’s pretty incredible to find a place like this … especially at a festival with thousands of people.

2. The “no waste” ethos

Planet Bluegrass calls this “sustainable festivation.” What does that mean? The food comes on reusable plates, and volunteers help you keep as much of your trash as possible out of the landfill over the course of the festival.

The festival also has great tasting water (seriously) from taps, meaning you don’t need to buy plastic ones, and solar panels to offset the energy that comes with a huge concert.

3. There’s an awesome creek to wade in when you get hot

Music festivals are a hot, sweaty endeavor … which makes the St. Vrain River all the more amazing to dip your toes into between sets.

Lots of people bring hammocks, and you’ll find plenty of enterprising folks who had the foresight to actually plant their camp chairs right into the middle of the water. Kids, meanwhile, love the chance to tube in the cool creek.

4. Beer is $5 and you can bring your own food

Sure, it’s cheaper at the liquor store, but at what other big events can you snag beer without being afraid to look at your bank account the next day? From my recollection, margaritas are pretty cheap too – and I’ve seen more than one person smuggle wine in their cooler.

Pro tip: the dumpling truck at the festival is incredible. It’s worth the giant line.

5. The tarp policy

Hey, it’s in the program: if someone’s tarp is empty, you can hang out there until they get back. So, if someone with better seats than you ditches during the set you want to see, you can pop in their spot and enjoy the view.

Full disclosure: I've never actually stolen someone's tarp but I love how this policy is both official and encouraged.

6. The lineups

The best concert I’ve ever seen was the Swell Season at the Lyons Folk Festival back in 2010. It was out of this world, and with a few exceptions, all of the headliners deliver. I’ve seen Brandi Carlile here in multiple years where she’s also sold-out Red Rocks (check out her cover of “Folsom Prison Blues” to see why), as well as smaller acts that somehow manage to steal the show (Blind Pilot, the Civil Wars and the Weepies are some of my recent favs).

This year’s lineup is especially diverse, with everyone from the Violent Femmes to St. Paul and the Broken Bones spending time on the Main Stage.

7. The Wildflower Pavilion

Over the course of a multi-hour music festival, it’s nice to get out of the sun. That’s where the Wildflower Pavilion, which hosts intimate sets with singer-songwriters, comes in.

Sometimes it’s nice to break up the big artists by watching someone you’ve never heard of entice a crowd with just their acoustic guitars. The shade isn’t so bad either.

8. The Colorado fashion and people watching

In Colorado, it’s amazing how someone can manage to look laid back and like they’ve just been backpacking in El Salvador for two weeks when in reality, they’re wearing $300 Patagonia shorts.

This fashion is the norm for the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival, which brings together everyone from Boulder yuppies (you know what I’m talking about), to people with henna tattoos on their pregnant belly buttons and tribal wear.

Chacos are not just a fashion statement: they’re more or less mandatory for both street cred and their versatility as you move from the creek to your festival site.

Also, during more upbeat shows, people go ahead and just dance. Join in!

9. The programs

No joke: reading the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival program is one of my favorite parts. The descriptions of the various acts are downright poetic, and in today’s snarky world, it’s nice to read something that’s actually genuine and full of enthusiasm. The art on the front is pretty great too.

I have a whole stack of Folks Festival programs. Does this make me a hoarder? Who knows.

Enjoy the Rocky Mountain Folks Festival, internet!

