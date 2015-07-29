KUSA – We all know Colorado is the best state in the country, but that's not its only noteworthy achievement. Many places in the state set all sorts of nation-wide and even world-wide marks.

We're celebrating these feats as our state celebrates its 142nd birthday.

Impress your friends by visiting some of these record-setting places:

Largest flat-top mountain in the world – Grand Mesa

  • Area: 500 square miles
  • The mountain is primarily made up of a hard volcanic basalt that formed about 10 million years ago
  • There are over 300 lakes scattered around the top of the mesa

Longest continuous commercial street in the United States – Colfax Avenue

  • Runs 26 miles from Heritage road in Golden to I-70 in Aurora
  • Eight places along the road have been registered on the National Register of Historic Places including the Denver Mint and East High School
  • Playboy once called the street "the longest, wickedest street in America" based on its somewhat seedy reputation.

Highest paved road in North America – Mount Evans

  • The road climbs from 8,700 feet in Idaho Springs to 14,240 feet at the summit
  • Mountain goats, bighorn sheep, and the ruins of an old restaurant are some of what visitors can expect to see at the top.
  • The road is currently closed for repair

Highest vehicular tunnel in the world – Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnel

  • Average elevation: 11,112 feet
  • Built in 1968 at a combined cost of $262 million for both tunnels
  • About 10 million vehicles drive through the tunnels each year

Tallest sand dunes in North America – Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve

  • The dunes rise about 750 feet from the floor of the San Luis Valley
  • Winds change the shape daily
  • The park covers about 19,000 acres on the western base of the Sangre de Cristo Range

Largest stock show in the world – National Western Stock Show & Rodeo

  • More than 15,000 animals, rodeo performances, bull riders, livestock competitions, auctions, etc.
  • First show took place in 1906
  • Last year the stock show brought in 682,539 spectators over 16 days, the second-highest attendance in its history.

Highest incorporated city in the country – Leadville

  • Elevation: 10,152 feet
  • About 2,600 people live in the former silver mining town
  • Leadville also has an airport, which at 9,927 feet is the highest airport in the U.S.

Largest natural hot springs pool in the world – Glenwood hot springs

  • The main pool is 405 feet long, 100 feet wide and holds 1,071,000 gallons of water.
  • The water comes from the Yampah spring south of the Colorado River.
  • Containing 15 minerals, the water has long been known for its healing power.

Highest bridge in North America – Royal Gorge Bridge

  • There are 956 feet between the bridge deck and the Arkansas River below
  • Built in 1929
  • Held the record for being the tallest in the world until 2001 when the Liuguanghe Bridge in China surpassed it at a height of about 1,000 feet.
