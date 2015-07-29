KUSA – We all know Colorado is the best state in the country, but that's not its only noteworthy achievement. Many places in the state set all sorts of nation-wide and even world-wide marks.

We're celebrating these feats as our state celebrates its 142nd birthday.

Impress your friends by visiting some of these record-setting places:

Largest flat-top mountain in the world – Grand Mesa

Area: 500 square miles

The mountain is primarily made up of a hard volcanic basalt that formed about 10 million years ago

There are over 300 lakes scattered around the top of the mesa

Longest continuous commercial street in the United States – Colfax Avenue

Runs 26 miles from Heritage road in Golden to I-70 in Aurora

Eight places along the road have been registered on the National Register of Historic Places including the Denver Mint and East High School

Playboy once called the street "the longest, wickedest street in America" based on its somewhat seedy reputation.

Highest paved road in North America – Mount Evans

The road climbs from 8,700 feet in Idaho Springs to 14,240 feet at the summit

Mountain goats, bighorn sheep, and the ruins of an old restaurant are some of what visitors can expect to see at the top.

The road is currently closed for repair

Highest vehicular tunnel in the world – Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnel

Average elevation: 11,112 feet

Built in 1968 at a combined cost of $262 million for both tunnels

About 10 million vehicles drive through the tunnels each year

Tallest sand dunes in North America – Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve

The dunes rise about 750 feet from the floor of the San Luis Valley

Winds change the shape daily

The park covers about 19,000 acres on the western base of the Sangre de Cristo Range

Largest stock show in the world – National Western Stock Show & Rodeo

More than 15,000 animals, rodeo performances, bull riders, livestock competitions, auctions, etc.

First show took place in 1906

Last year the stock show brought in 682,539 spectators over 16 days, the second-highest attendance in its history.

Highest incorporated city in the country – Leadville

Elevation: 10,152 feet

About 2,600 people live in the former silver mining town

Leadville also has an airport, which at 9,927 feet is the highest airport in the U.S.

Largest natural hot springs pool in the world – Glenwood hot springs

The main pool is 405 feet long, 100 feet wide and holds 1,071,000 gallons of water.

The water comes from the Yampah spring south of the Colorado River.

Containing 15 minerals, the water has long been known for its healing power.

Highest bridge in North America – Royal Gorge Bridge

There are 956 feet between the bridge deck and the Arkansas River below

Built in 1929

Held the record for being the tallest in the world until 2001 when the Liuguanghe Bridge in China surpassed it at a height of about 1,000 feet.

