KUSA – We all know Colorado is the best state in the country, but that's not its only noteworthy achievement. Many places in the state set all sorts of nation-wide and even world-wide marks.
We're celebrating these feats as our state celebrates its 142nd birthday.
Impress your friends by visiting some of these record-setting places:
Largest flat-top mountain in the world – Grand Mesa
- Area: 500 square miles
- The mountain is primarily made up of a hard volcanic basalt that formed about 10 million years ago
- There are over 300 lakes scattered around the top of the mesa
Longest continuous commercial street in the United States – Colfax Avenue
- Runs 26 miles from Heritage road in Golden to I-70 in Aurora
- Eight places along the road have been registered on the National Register of Historic Places including the Denver Mint and East High School
- Playboy once called the street "the longest, wickedest street in America" based on its somewhat seedy reputation.
Highest paved road in North America – Mount Evans
- The road climbs from 8,700 feet in Idaho Springs to 14,240 feet at the summit
- Mountain goats, bighorn sheep, and the ruins of an old restaurant are some of what visitors can expect to see at the top.
- The road is currently closed for repair
Highest vehicular tunnel in the world – Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnel
- Average elevation: 11,112 feet
- Built in 1968 at a combined cost of $262 million for both tunnels
- About 10 million vehicles drive through the tunnels each year
Tallest sand dunes in North America – Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve
- The dunes rise about 750 feet from the floor of the San Luis Valley
- Winds change the shape daily
- The park covers about 19,000 acres on the western base of the Sangre de Cristo Range
Largest stock show in the world – National Western Stock Show & Rodeo
- More than 15,000 animals, rodeo performances, bull riders, livestock competitions, auctions, etc.
- First show took place in 1906
- Last year the stock show brought in 682,539 spectators over 16 days, the second-highest attendance in its history.
Highest incorporated city in the country – Leadville
- Elevation: 10,152 feet
- About 2,600 people live in the former silver mining town
- Leadville also has an airport, which at 9,927 feet is the highest airport in the U.S.
Largest natural hot springs pool in the world – Glenwood hot springs
- The main pool is 405 feet long, 100 feet wide and holds 1,071,000 gallons of water.
- The water comes from the Yampah spring south of the Colorado River.
- Containing 15 minerals, the water has long been known for its healing power.
Highest bridge in North America – Royal Gorge Bridge
- There are 956 feet between the bridge deck and the Arkansas River below
- Built in 1929
- Held the record for being the tallest in the world until 2001 when the Liuguanghe Bridge in China surpassed it at a height of about 1,000 feet.