9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 10-12

The second weekend of June features carnivals, festivals, concerts, musicals, playoff lacrosse and New Kids on the Block.

COLORADO, USA — It's going to be a scorcher of a weekend in Colorado! What are your plans?

Parker Days, Taste of Fort Collins, Carnival on the Plaza, Down to Earth Days, and Castle Rock's Ducky Derby are a few of the returning events this weekend. Tony Award-winning Best Musical "Moulin Rouge" has opened in the Mile High City and the Colorado Mammoth are at Ball Arena in the championship of the National Lacrosse League.

Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts. Celebrate the season this weekend by experiencing the unique culture, food and geography that makes our state so special.

Parker Days Festival

PARKER — “Colorado's Hometown Festival” is back for three days of shows, carnival rides, food and more. Located on Mainstreet, the 45th annual Parker Days is loaded with festival booths, face painting, a silent disco, inflatable activities, music, crafts, axe throwing, buskers, and carnival rides. The free festival runs Friday, June 10, to Sunday, June 12. See the festival schedule at ParkerDaysFestival.com.

Carnival on the Plaza

AURORA — The City of Aurora is hosting the 2nd annual Carnival on the Plaza event on Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fletcher Plaza, 9800 East Colfax Ave. Carnival on the Plaza is a free event with carnival games, ring toss, skee-ball, face painting, balloon twisting, caricature drawings and a sensory bus with activities for individuals of all abilities. The second year of Carnival on the Plaza will also include a large inflatable slide, a three-lane bungee run obstacle course and giant darts. Attendees will enjoy free ice cream and popsicles as well as a special visit from Miles the mascot at noon.

Taste of Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — The Taste of Fort Collins will return for a 26th year this weekend. Collective Soul and T.I. will headline the annual event at Fort Collins' Washington Park, scheduled for Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12. After being canceled in 2020, Taste of Fort Collins returned in July 2021 with a sold-out, in-person event headlined by Nelly and The Spin Doctors. Tickets can be purchased in advance at TasteofFortCollins.com.

NLL Finals: Mammoth vs. Bandits

DENVER — For the first time in 16 years, the Colorado Mammoth are playing for a National Lacrosse League (NLL) championship. The NLL Finals are a best-of-three game series. The Mammoth are facing the Buffalo Bandits for the NLL championship — the same team they beat in 2006 to win their first title in program history. The Bandits won Game 1 last Saturday. Now the action shifts to Denver for Game 2 on Saturday, June 11, at Ball Arena at 6 p.m. For tickets to cheer on the Mammoth at the Loud House, visit Ticketmaster.com.

New Kids on the Block

DENVER — New Kids On The Block is back in a big way. The multi-platinum pop super-group has embarked on a 50+ city tour. New Kids On The Block will be joined on "The MixTape Tour 2022" by special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue at Denver's Ball Arena on Friday, June 10. Tickets can be found at Ticketmaster.com.

AJR

GREENWOOD VILLAGE — Grammy Award-winning pop trio AJR is bringing its "The OK Orchestra Tour" to Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Friday, June 10. AJR is known for their massive hit singles "Bang!" and "Weak." Apple Music named AJR’s hit “Weak” one of the Best Alt Songs of the 2010s. Tickets are sold at AXS.com.

For God & Country

CENTENNIAL — For God & Country Live is a country music festival featuring Parmalee, Lonestar, Rhett Walker, The Long Run, Mountain City, The Simple Parade, and Cody Cozz at Centennial Center Park. Festival gates open at 2 p.m. Friday, June 10, leading up to Parmalee at 8:40 p.m. For tickets, visit ForGodandCountry.live.

Ducky Derby

CASTLE ROCK — The 26th annual Ducky Derby returns to Castle Rock on Sunday, June 12. The Ducky Derby and Street Fair coincides with the opening of the Festival Park Farmer’s Market by Local Colorado at 9 a.m. The market will have handcrafted foods, art and crafts, live music, food trucks and beer on tap. The Ducky Derby features the well-known Ducky Derby race at 2 p.m. where thousands of little rubber duckies race a half-mile along Plum Creek. The festival, hosted by the Rotary Club of Castle Rock, raises funds for local charities. If you'd like to enter the duck race, one ticket equals one duck and tickets are available online at RotaryClubofCastleRock.org.

Down to Earth Days

BRIGHTON — The 5th annual Down To Earth Days will be held Sunday, June 12, at the Adams County Fairgrounds. The huge car show will have food trucks, food trucks, live DJ, giveaways, hands-on vendor booths and more. Trophies will be awarded in 21 categories including best Subaru, Nissan, Honda, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Mazda, Euro, most unique, static, bagged, wagon, best in show, KDM, domestic and best VIP. Kids 12 and under are free and the whole family is invited to attend the show. You can register your vehicle or snag tickets online.

Thunder Valley National

MORRISON — Off-road motorcycle racing series Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is back for its 50th anniversary season. The third stop of the tour will challenge both athletes and their machines at the Toyota Thunder Valley National at Lakewood’s Thunder Valley Motocross Park on Saturday, June 11. Fresh off a AMA Supercross Championship, Colorado's Eli Tomac will chase his third win in five seasons at Thunder Valley.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

DENVER — The North American tour of Tony Award-winning Best Musical "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" has landed at Denver's Buell Theatre for a limited engagement from Thursday, June 9, through Sunday, June 26. The musical presents a world of splendor and romance, eye-popping excess, glitz, grandeur and glory in a world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. The Broadway hit won ten Tony Awards after opening in New York in the summer of 2019. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Shakespeare in the Sangres

WESTCLIFFE — Shakespeare in the Sangres kicks off Friday, June 10. "Twelfth Night' will run Friday through Sunday, June 12, and June 24 to 26. "The Misanthrope" runs the weekends of June 24 and July 1 at the outdoor amphitheater at the Jones Theatre. For tickets and more information, visit jonestheater.com.

Nice Work If You Can Get It

LAKEWOOD — Performance Now Theatre Company opens "Nice Work If You Can Get It" on Friday, June 10 at the Lakewood Cultural Center. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $20 at performancenow.org or 303-987-7845. This screwball comedy, which pokes fun at the Prohibition era, runs through Sunday, June 26.

Creede Donkey Dash

CREEDE — The annual Creede Donkey Dash takes place Saturday, June 11. The race begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street in front of Basham Park. The Creede Donkey Dash will abide by the basic rules of burro racing as established by the Western Pack Burro Association. To see Donkey Dash registration details, visit Creede.com.

Top of the World Rodeo

CRIPPLE CREEK — Cripple Creek is home to the annual Top of the World Rodeo on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12. Events include Bareback Riding, Barrel Racing, Breakaway Roping, Bull Riding, Mixed Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie Down Roping and Mutton Busting. There will also be a street dance, beer garden, food vendors, and more.

Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass

PAGOSA SPRINGS — The 15th annual Pagosa Folk N’ Bluegrass takes place Friday, June 10, to Sunday, June 12, in Pagosa Springs. This weekend’s music lineup includes Tommy Emmanuel, Tony Furtado, Eilen Jewell, Lil Smokies, Town Mountain and more. This weekend’s festival also will have workshops, kids’ activities, and morning yoga. Check out the complete Pagosa Folk N’ Bluegrass schedule.

Art Around Avon Walking Tour

AVON — The 2nd annual Art Around Avon self-guided walking tour is Friday, June 10, beginning at 6 p.m. at Avon Town Hall. The Art Around Avon program consists of nineteen sculptures on exhibit throughout through May 2023. The artists will be available during the tour to share their inspirations and creative energy behind the work.

Estes Park Wool Market

ESTES PARK — Natural animal fiber producers, educators, retailers and consumers will come together this weekend for the 2022 Estes Park Wool Market. Workshops are planned for Thursday and Friday with the market set for Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, at the Estes Park Events Complex. Check out the complete show schedule at EstesParkEventsComplex.com.

México en el Corazón

DENVER — Alliance Sports Association, Mexican Cultural Center, Museo de las Americas, and the Colorado Symphony Association present “México en el Corazón,” a free community concert showcasing the traditional dance and music from Mexico. The interactive performance will bring authentic Mexican culture, song, dance and folklore to the Denver stage. The event will be Friday, June 10, at 7 p.m. at Boettcher Concert Hall.

Quixote Nuevo

DENVER — This the final weekend to see "Quixote Nuevo" from the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) at the Wolf Theatre. Set in the fictional modern-day Texas border town of La Plancha, Quixote and his luckless but trusty sidekick, Sancho, embark on a fantastical quest in search of a long-lost love. Infused with imagination, comedy, and Tejano music, "Quixote Nuevo" reveals the joys and perils of facing down Death and becoming the hero of your own story. "Quixote Nuevo" plays through Sunday, June 12. For tickets and showtimes, visit DenverCenter.org.

Broncos Fit Hike

CASTLE ROCK — The Denver Broncos encourage all of Broncos Country to get out and hike. The team will hold a hiking event with the community on Saturday, June 11, at Phillip S. Miller Park in Castle Rock. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. there will be Broncos players in attendance, Miles, Broncos cheerleaders, giveaways and more. RSVP at DenverBroncos.com.

Walk to END EPILEPSY

DENVER — The Walk to END EPILEPSY will be held at Denver City Park on Sunday, June 12. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. Funds raised from the walk will go to provide education and awareness, training programs on seizure recognition and first aid, and improved access to specialty and supportive care for nearly 60,000 affected by epilepsy in Colorado.

The Art of Banksy

DENVER — The largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks in the world is currently in the Mile High City. "The Art of Banksy" features more than 100 original Banksy works from private collectors across the globe. The exhibition at the Denver Sports Castle offers the rare opportunity to view authenticated and certified Banksy artworks rarely seen by the general public. The Art of Banksy closes in Colorado on Sunday, June 12. Tickets are on sale at BanksyExhibit.com.

Denver Trolley

DENVER — The last operating trolley in the city of Denver is now running for the summer season. The historic Denver Trolley operates through Sunday, Aug. 14. Running along the South Platte River for more than 30 years, the trolley will operate on Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 10 a.m. with the last departure at 1:30 p.m. Roundtrip rides last about 25 minutes.

Red Rocks

DENVER — There is no better venue for live music in the country than Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020.

Thursday, June 9 - Brit Floyd

Friday, June 10 - The Revivalists

Saturday, June 11 - Big Head Todd and the Monsters

Sunday, June 12 - Tash Sultana

Monday, June 13 - Film on the Rocks: Thor Ragnarok

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

DENVER — Fans of the "Jurassic Park" franchise can now experience its dinosaurs in a new family-friendly show. "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" is open at the new Stockyards Event Center of the National Western Center.

An immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history, "Jurassic World: The Exhibition" has become a global success with more than 3 million visitors since 2016. Exhibition visitors walk through the world-famous Jurassic World gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs, and explore richly themed environments. Tickets for the Denver run are on sale at JurassicWorldExhibition.com.

Movies this weekend

“Top Gun: Maverick” continued to soar in its second weekend with just a 30% drop and a huge $90-million weekend. Riding stellar word of mouth, terrific reviews and a global promotional tour, “Top Gun: Maverick” has already grossed $548.6 million worldwide.

This weekend, Universal Pictures debuts “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the culmination of the dinosaur franchise trilogy of sequels.

New movies this weekend

Jurassic World: Dominion

Last weekend's box office

Top Gun: Maverick — $90 million Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — $9.1 million The Bob's Burgers Movie — $4.6 million The Bad Guys — $3.3 million Downton Abbey: A New Era — $3.1 million Everything Everywhere All at Once — $2.0 million Vikram — $1.7 million Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — $1.7 million The Lost City — $1.3 million Crimes of the Future — $1.1 million

Do you know of a cool, fun Colorado festival, fair, expo, concert, or event you think we ought to mention in this week's 9Things or the future? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com.

Have an outstanding weekend!









