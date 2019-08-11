EDGEWATER, Colo. —

Growing up in a small town meant you knew everyone and got excited over the fact that a Walmart was being built in town. The construction of that specific Walmart in my small town in Arizona was monumental.

I completely overestimated what is considered "small" until I visited Edgewater, Colorado.

This week I explored the tiny city that is under one square mile in size but offers so much more.

Navigating through the entire city of Edgewater takes a short ride, but exploring the many cool spots and witnessing its amazing views of the Rocky Mountains and Sloan’s Lake is definitely worth it.

History of Edgewater

Edgewater was incorporated in 1901 as a city with the help of about 300 residents and was officially recognized by the state in 1904, according to the city's website.

With a 2010 population over 5,000, Edgewater is tucked between Denver, Wheat Ridge, and Lakewood and offers different options to dine and enjoy a beer with an epic view of Sloan’s Lake.

This particular lake has an interesting origin story. It was inadvertently created after Thomas Sloan tapped a water aquifer while digging a well to irrigate his farmland, according to the Denver Public Library.

The lake ended up spreading to 200 acres overnight. Nicknames of “Sloan’s Leak,” “Sloan Lake,” and “Sloan’s Lake” were soon developed, according to the Denver Public Library. This allowed the Sloan family to earn income from many different sources.

Fast forward to an Edgewater full of vibrant businesses and a calm and warm environment. Walking through the streets of the tiny city is relaxing while also offering visitors the option of witnessing the many different styles of homes that encompass Edgewater. From modern to Victorian-era homes, anyone is welcome to explore the varying corners of the city.

Now, here are some options to consider while navigating through Edgewater:

Happy Leaf Kombucha

Have you ever had a craving for kombucha? Edgewater has the perfect place for those craving some amazing kombucha.

With over 130 Yelp reviews, Happy Leaf Kombucha started its journey in 2013 and offers unique flavors and combinations. Enjoy a flight of the probiotic tea beverages and an amazing food selection of healthy dishes.

Joyride Brewing Company

Want to enjoy a beer while overlooking Sloan's Lake? Joyride Brewing Company's 1600 square foot taproom offers flagship, seasonal, and specialty beers. Yelp reviews of the brewery boast of its incredible views and great vibes so be sure to check this place out.

Griffin Coffee

Looking for a cup of joe in the vicinity? Stop by Griffin Coffee where the walls are covered with local artwork that can be purchased. The coffee shop is located on 5224 West 25th Avenue, an easy and relaxed find to escape from the hecticness of Sheridan Blvd.

Ruperts at the Edge

Brunch lovers can indulge while also taking advantage of Ruperts at the Edge's spectacular view of Sloan's Lake. With over 600 Yelp reviews, you will find friendly staff and score a delicious meal at this restaurant.

Edgewater Inn

Edgewater Inn is definitely a legendary staple in the community of Edgewater. Founded by Ben and Josephine Di Pietro in 1953, The small restaurant boasts to be the "oldest homemade pizzas and calzones for over 60 years," according to their website.

GB Fish and Chips

Want a taste of English staple dish but don't want to leave Denver? GB Fish and Chips offers that option in Edgewater. For owner Alex Stokeld, it took four months to build the former computer shop turned restaurant which offers English specialties and a recreation of the seaside English city of Whitby through the restaurant's decorations.

TLC Doll Hospital

This place stood out while driving down Sheridan Blvd. The T.L.C. Doll Hospital offers everything you and your doll would need. It's been ages since I've played with dolls but it's amazing to know that there are still places out there that primarily focus on the maintenance of a childhood staple we cherished with our lives.

*Cue the Toy Story 2 scene where The Cleaner fixes Woody*

Living in Edgewater

When considering a home purchase in Edgewater today, the median home value there is $420,500, according to Zillow.

The median sale price is $450,000, according to Trulia.

Rent in Edgewater averages $2,050, according to Zillow, with Denver having an average of $2,200.

Then and Now

There were a few places that stood out while I explored the Denver Public Library's Digital Collection. Below are some comparisons of two buildings that had some huge renovations done throughout the decades.

Here's a comparison of Edgewater City Hall from 1932.

Check out how different Saint Mary Magdelene Church looks now compared to the early 1900s.

