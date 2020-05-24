A-Basin to reopen May 27; small number of tickets will be available

"We will sell a very small number of lift tickets. Mostly this opening is for all of our pass holders," CEO Alan Henceroth said.

DILLON, Colo. — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in a tweet on Sunday said it plans to reopen on Wednesday, May 27.

"It is official. We are going to re-open Wednesday, May 27," CEO Alan Henceroth said in a blog post. "As I mentioned a couple days ago, we will sell a very small number of lift tickets. Mostly this opening is for all of our pass holders. ... "

An executive order in March forced A-Basin and many of Colorado's ski areas to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Jared Polis in recent weeks has loosened some restrictions in the state put in place to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Henceroth detailed reopening plans saying "this is going to be very different."

Reservations are required. Do not show up without a reservation Physical distancing will be enforced and guests must wear face coverings in designated areas. Tailgating and other gatherings will not be allowed.

Hours:

Daily, beginning Wednesday, May 27. Closing date is TBD.

Lift hours: 8:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. (Reservations required)

Uphill access: 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 a.m. (A-Basin Uphill Access Pass required; must be off the hill by 8:00 a.m.)

Parking lot gates will be locked 4:00 p.m. - 7:30 a.m.

Do not arrive prior to 7:30 a.m.

Operations may be limited or modified at any time in response to changing circumstances.

"We have been given an extraordinary opportunity, Henceroth said. We need to take this very seriously and we need to respect the guidance given by our Summit County and State of Colorado health officials. We have to open in a responsible way. We need everyone to help."

A-Basin is located at 28194 US Hwy 6 in Dillon.