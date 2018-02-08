BRECKENRIDGE — Near French Creek in Breckenridge, artist Thomas Dambo and his crew are starting a mysterious project.

"It’s like all these circles that overlap and then the perfect spot is where they all overlap,” said Dambo.

This project has been constructed all over the world and now the puzzle pieces of discarded and trashed lumber are coming together in Colorado.

Touch and Troll! The town of Breckenridge is putting up a new piece of art in the woods near town! The troll story coming up this morning on @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/PMYReIlQs6 — Matt Renoux (@MattRenoux) August 2, 2018

“That’s the ugly and beautiful thing with working with trash is no matter where I go in the world there is so much trash we are drowning in it,” Dambo said.

It's trashed wood that Dambo turns into treasure by building a strange but spectacular sculpture of trolls. So far you can make out a finger, a face and a foot which is just the beginning of a very creative process that was started in Demark.

“The face and the hands and feet were built in my shop back in Copenhagen,” Dambo explained.

When construction is finished a 15 to 45-foot-tall wooden troll will stand along the Wellington Trail near the Wellington neighborhood just past the bike park on Stable Drive. One of several Dambo has brought into the world, 38 in all and is now bringing to woods of Breckenridge.

“I hope people will come hiking here and, without knowing it, they will encounter this big troll,” said Dambo.

The troll should be finished by August 8 and it will stay along Wellington Trail for a few years.

© 2018 KUSA-TV