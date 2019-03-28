COLORADO, USA —

Spring has arrived in Colorado with bees, robins, bunnies and baseball. The grass is turning green and trees are blooming.

Easter arrives Sunday, April 21, and dozens of Easter egg hunts are planned across the Centennial State, from Pueblo to Fort Collins, Grand Junction to Burlington. Here's a list of some of the Easter egg hunts we've found across Colorado in 2019.

Do you know of an egg hunt in Colorado? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com and we'll include it right away.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arvada

Mile High Vineyard Arvada Church: Saturday, April 20 - Mile High Vineyard Arvada Church is organizing an Easter egg hunt at Ralston Central Park from 10 a.m. to noon. RSVP on Facebook.

Oak Park Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 - House2House Real Estate is hosting a hunt at the Oak Park Pavillion starting at 10 a.m. The Easter bunny will be on hand for photos and over 1,000 eggs will be hidden.

Aurora

All Saints Lutheran Church Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 – All Saints Luther Church’s Easter egg hunt is open to all ages preschool through 8th grade, starting at 10 a.m.

Church at the Creek Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 – Church at the Creek’s annual Easter egg hunt starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Vista Peak Preparatory Auditorium with over 2,000 eggs, music and fun.

Murphy Creek Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 – The Murphy Creek Social Committee’s annual Easter egg hunt starts at 10 a.m. sharp at Homestead Park. Be sure to bring your own baskets.

Boulder

Cavalry Bible Church: Saturday, April 20 – All are welcome at Cavalry Bible Church’s Easter egg hunt, which takes place between 10 a.m. and noon, with snacks, games, crafts and special prizes.

Brighton

Barr Lake State Park Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 – Barr Lake State Park will host a day of Easter fun with egg hunts, crafts, face painting, nature fun facts and more. Register online for the Easter egg hunts.

Brighton Recreation Center Egg Dash: Saturday, April 13 – Bring your own basket to the Brighton Recreation Center for a free outdoor Easter egg hunt, set to begin at 12:15 p.m.

Broomfield

Broomfield Eggstravaganza: Saturday, April 20 – The City and County of Broomfield’s Easter Egg Eggstravaganza will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Amphitheater at Community Park. Bring your own basket and a camera!

Broomfield Paws in the Park: Saturday, April 20 – After the Easter egg hunt, an egg hunt for dogs will begin at 3 p.m. at Commons Dog Park. There will be an Easter bonnet parade and photos with the Easter bunny. All friendly dogs are welcome.

Castle Rock

Epiphany Luther Church Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 - Epiphany Lutheran Church’s annual Easter egg hunt starts at 9:30 a.m. with crafts and the Story of Easter before the hunt.

Journey Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 – Journey Church is hosting their Easter egg hunt at Castle Rock’s Bison Park at 12:45 p.m.

New Hope Presbyterian Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 - New Hope Presbyterian Church’s fun Easter egg hunt runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Outlets at Castle Rock Easter Bunny Breakfast: Saturday, April 20 – Head to the Outlets at Castle Rock from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the food court for a Flippin’ Flapjacks breakfast with the Easter Bunny, family-friendly activities, face painting, photos and more.

Special Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 13 – The 4th annual Special Egg Hunt, hosted by Front Range Kids, is designed for kids of all ages, including those with special needs. There will be hunts for the hearing, vision, and mobility impaired, as well as age-speciﬁc traditional egg hunts. Register online.

Centennial

Family Sports Dome Egg Scramble: Saturday, April 20 – A free Easter egg scramble for children up to 12 runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., rain or shine, at the Family Sports Dome on Peoria.

Colorado Springs

Church at Briargate Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 - Church at Briargate’s Easter egg hunt is free and open to the public at 1 p.m. at John Venezia Community Park.

Colorado Springs Flea Market Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 - The Colorado Springs Flea Market will host a free Easter egg hunt for kids under 12 beginning at noon.

Deerfield Hills Community Center Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 - Deerfield Hills Community Center will have a huge Easter egg hunt with more than 30,000 eggs, bounce houses, face painting and more at 11 a.m.

Element Christian Church Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 - Element Christian Church’s fun-filled Easter egg hunt will be held at Fox Run Park’s Pavillion #5 at 3 p.m.

Evergreen Cemetery Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 – All ages are welcome at 10 a.m. at Pikes Peak Hearse Association’s annual Easter egg hunt at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs.

Heritage Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 – Heritage Baptist Church’s annual Easter egg hunt starts at 10 a.m. for children ages 1 to 12.

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center Easter Egg Hunt & Service: Saturday, April 13 – A family Easter egg hunt and service begins at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

Pikes Peak Harley-Davidson Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 – The whole family is invited to Pikes Peak Harley-Davidson's Easter egg hunt with a cookout, candy and prizes planned from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Denver

Mile High Flea Market: Saturday, April 20 – The Easter Bunny will stop by the Mile High Flea Market’s annual Easter egg hunt starting at 10 a.m. There will be food, prizes, candy and more. Register online.

Green Valley Ranch Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 13 – This free Easter egg hunt in Green Valley Ranch will have over 10,000 eggs. The hunt starts at 9 a.m. sharp at Town Center Park near the baseball field. Afterward, there will be a beer garden with brunch and special activities including face painting, balloon making and a bubble station.

Highlands Lutheran Church: Easter Sunday, April 21 - Highlands Lutheran will host an Easter egg hunt after their Easter Sunday service.

Hope Crossing Church: Easter Sunday, April 21 - Hope Crossing Church will host an Easter egg hunt after their Easter Sunday service.

True Life Church: Easter Sunday, April 21 - True Life Church will host an Easter egg hunt after their Easter Sunday service with a bounce house, food and dessert trucks, lawn games, photo booth, caricature artist and more.

Rueth Team Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 13 - Nicole Rueth and The Rueth Team are hosting an Easter egg hunt at Denver’s Fleming Mansion at noon with games, sack races, treats, face painting and more.

Englewood

Englewood Adult Easter Egg Hunt: Friday, April 19 – Adults can come dressed in their Sunday best or bunny outfits from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. to search participating businesses for candy, discounts and freebies. If you stop at all the businesses, you’ll be entered into a Grand Easter Basket contest.

Evergreen

Berkeley Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 – The community is invited to Evergreen’s Rocky Mountain Park for an Easter egg hunt set to begin at 10 a.m. sharp. The Easter Bunny will be taking free photos at the park, which is near 46th and Tennyson.

Buchanan Park Recreation Center Easter Egg Hunt: Friday, April 19 – Evergreen Parks and Recreation District is hosting a free and fun Easter egg hunt in the pool at Buchanan Park Recreation Center at 5:30 p.m.

Fort Collins

The Pursuit Church Community Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 13 - The Pursuit Church will host their Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. at Linton Elementary with over 2,000 eggs, a bounce house, photo booth, refreshments, story time, face painting and more

Windsong at Rock Creek Easter Egg Hunt: Friday, April 19 - Windsong at Rock Creek will host the Easter Bunny and an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. The hunt is open to the public, but RSVP at (970) 372-5838.

Fort Lupton

Crossroads Church: Saturday, April 20 – An Easter egg hunt at Crossroads Church’s Fort Lupton campus will begin at 10 a.m.

Fort Lupton Recreation Center: Saturday, April 13 – An Easter egg hunt at Fort Lupton’s Community Center Park will begin at 10 a.m. sharp south of the recreation center.



Franktown

Drifter’s Hearts of Hope Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 13 – Non-profit Drifter's Hearts of Hope will host their Easter egg hunt and open house from noon to 2 p.m. RSVP online.

Golden

Avalanche Harley-Davidson Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 – Stop by Golden’s Avalanche Harley-Davidson for food, drinks and a massive Easter egg hunt all over the dealership at 11 a.m.

Prospect Rec & Park Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, Apri 20 – Prospect Recreation & Park District’s Easter egg hunt will begin at 10 a.m. sharp at Golden’s Maple Grove Park.

Greeley

Easter Egg Hunt at Bill Barrett Ranch: Saturday, April 13 – The Trakehner Days Easter Egg Hunt at Bill Barrett Ranch, presented by Colorado Therapy Horses, will hold Easter egg hunts beginning at 11 a.m. RSVP with kari@coloradotherapyhorses.com or (970)-702-3230.

Greeley-Weld Habitat ReStore Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 - Greeley-Weld Habitat ReStore’s Easter egg hunt begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by a customer appreciation sale with door prizes and refreshments.

West Greeley Baptist Church Eggxtreme Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 13 - West Greeley Baptist Church’s Eggxtreme Easter Egg Hunt, for children ages 2 to 12, is set for 10:30 a.m.

Henderson

Belle Creek Pancake Breakfast & Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 – Live Church hosts the annual Belle Creek pancake breakfast and Easter egg hunt at the Belle Creek Family Center YMCA starting at 8 a.m.

Highlands Ranch

Highlands Ranch Community Association Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 – The community is invited to Northridge Park in Highlands Ranch for an Easter egg hunt set for 10 a.m. sharp., followed by an appearance by the Easter Bunny!

Lakewood

Easter for Lakewood: Saturday, April 20 – Faith Mountain hosts Lakewood’s largest Easter egg hunt with 20,000 candy eggs, carnival games, bounce houses, a unique egg hunt, great prizes and the Easter Bunny. RSVP online for the 9 a.m. event.

Larkspur

Larkspur Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 13 – The 43rd annual Larkspur Spring Fling and Easter Egg Hunt is set for 10 a.m. at Larkspur Community Park.

Littleton

Deer Creek Church Eggstravaganza: Saturday, April 20 – Littleton’s Deer Creek Church is hosting a free event for the whole family with Easter egg hunts, petting zoo, bounce house, face painters, cotton candy, snow cones, popcorn, balloon artist and more.

Loveland

Community Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 - Bent Tree Church’s community Easter egg hunt includes a giant egg hunt, carnival games and free food for the whole family. The fun gets started at 11 a.m. at Centennial Elementary School.

South Loveland Community Eggstravaganza: Saturday, April 13 - Calvary Church Derby Hill hosts the South Loveland Community Eggstravaganza at 10 a.m. with egg hunts, coffee, games, train rides, food and door prizes.

Zippity Zoo Barnyard Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 – Easter egg hunts will begin at 10 a.m. and noon at Loveland’s Zippity Zoo Barnyard with farm animal meet-and-greets and photo opportunities. Register online.

Northglenn

Crossroads Church: Saturday, April 13 - Easter egg hunts at Crossroads Church’s Northglenn campus will begin at 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.



Pueblo

Outpost Harley-Davidson Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 – Pueblo's Outpost Harley-Davidson's annual Easter egg hunt will be moved outdoors this year and gets underway at 9 a.m.

Rosemount Museum Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 20 - Rosemount Museum’s annual Easter egg hunt takes place at 11 a.m. For more information or to book a tour, call (719) 545-5290.

Thornton

Crossroads Church: Saturday, April 13 - Easter egg hunts at Crossroads Church’s Thornton campus will begin at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Missiongathering Christian Church Easter Egg-Stravaganza: Saturday, April 13 –Missiongathering Thornton hosts an Easter Egg-Stravaganza at Eagleview Park across from Eagleview Elementary at 11 a.m. with over 1,000 eggs, bounce house, crafts, games, prizes, drawings, food, drinks and candy.

Windsor

Journey Church Glow-in-the-Dark Easter Egg Hunt: Friday, April 19 - Journey Church at Windsor hosts a neat glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt with bounce houses, obstacle courses, inflatable games, snacks, photo booth and prizes from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Register online.

St Alban’s Episcopal Church Easter Egg Hunt: Easter Sunday, April 21 - St Alban's Episcopal Church’s Easter egg hunt is set for 10 a.m. Easter Sunday.

Timberline Windsor Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt: Saturday, April 13 – Timberline Windsor’s Easter egg hunt will be an open house-style event with egg hunting and food trucks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you know of an egg hunt we've missed? Send it to alexander.kirk@9news.com and we'll include it right away.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

RELATED | Who's playing Red Rocks in 2019?

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS