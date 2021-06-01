A Taste of Colorado returning to downtown Denver this Labor Day

After canceling the 2020 event due to the pandemic, organizers are bringing the festival back in a new format that will be a downtown-wide.

DENVER — The Downtown Denver Partnership (DDP) has announced the return of "A Taste of Colorado" this Labor Day weekend in a new format that will be a downtown-wide celebration of local food, music and art.

The 38th annual festival will be held Sept. 4 through Sept. 6, and will take place all over downtown Denver, including along the 16th Street Mall, with attractions celebrating local art, music and culture.

DDP has issued a call for local artists and musicians interested in participating in Taste of Colorado. Organizers said this year's festival will exclusively feature local food vendors. Interested musicians, restauranteurs, marketplace vendors, and artists are asked to submit their interest by June 1, 2021.

The three-day festival had previously been held in Civic Center Park but was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. A full line-up of attractions for this year's event will be announced in the coming months.

“Taste of Colorado is a well-loved tradition that spans generations,” said Sharon Alton, Vice President of Downtown Experience at the Downtown Denver Partnership. “We’re proud to bring Taste back as we emerge from the pandemic, this year in a new format that will be a true celebration of our city’s culture and everything that our city’s artists, musicians, and restauranteurs have to offer. Never has it been more important to highlight all things local, and we can’t wait to do just that alongside our community over Labor Day Weekend.”

Over 500,000 people typically attend the annual A Taste of Colorado in downtown Denver each year. The family-friendly festival is beloved for its musical concerts, food and shopping.