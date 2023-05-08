Adams County Fair announces concert lineup

The Adams County Fair is celebrating its 118th event in August.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Country music stars Jordan Davis and Priscilla Block are among the additions to the schedule at this summer's Adams County Fair.

Davis will headline a concert Thursday, Aug. 3, joined by special guest Callista Clark.

Fairgoers will get two shows for the price of one on Aug. 3. Professional Bull Riding (PBR) at 6 p.m. will be followed by Davis' concert. Tickets are $24.

Known for his hits “Singles You Up,” “Take It From Me” and “Buy Dirt,” Davis is a rising name in country music.

Block will hold a free opening night concert on Wednesday, Aug. 2, with special guest Frank Ray.

Concertgoers must have a free ticket to attend the performance at the United Power Grandstands. Tickets are available now with a limit of four per customer.

Other events on the schedule include PBR, a demolition derby, and NSPA truck pull.

