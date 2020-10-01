BROOMFIELD, Colo. — WWE's newest rival is coming to Colorado.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will bring a live event to Colorado for the first time in March.

"AEW Dynamite" will make its Denver debut on Wednesday, March 4 at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield.

Wrestlers on AEW's roster include Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Dustin Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks tag team of Nick and Matt Jackson.

Tickets for the pro wrestling event go on sale Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

AEW, which airs on TNT, currently faces off live against WWE's NXT on USA Network each Wednesday.

