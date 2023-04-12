WWE's rival books wrestling show in Colorado

The stars of All Elite Wrestling are touring to Colorado this summer.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — WWE's rival is coming to Colorado.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will bring a live event to Colorado Springs this spring.

AEW will record a "Dynamite-Ramage" live show at Broadmoor World Arena on Wednesday, June 7, at 5 p.m.

Tickets for the pro wrestling event are on sale now at AXS.com.

Wrestlers on AEW's roster includes Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Dustin Rhodes, CM Punk, Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Jeff Jarett, Keith Lee, Kenny Omega, Matt Hardy, Orange Cassidy, Samoa Joe, and Sting.

"AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" both air on TNT.

"AEW Dynamite" previously made its Denver debut at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield in March 2020.

ON SALE NOW! Don't miss your favorite All Elite Wrestling stars when they make their Colorado Springs debut on June 7! @AEW @AEWLive #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage



Get tickets now 👉 https://t.co/HSTFaSUbQt pic.twitter.com/XwHnoqOCDD — BroadmoorWorldArena (@bworldarena) April 7, 2023

