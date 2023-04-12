WWE's rival books wrestling show in Colorado

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — WWE's rival is coming to Colorado.
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will bring a live event to Colorado Springs this spring.
AEW will record a "Dynamite-Ramage" live show at Broadmoor World Arena on Wednesday, June 7, at 5 p.m.
Tickets for the pro wrestling event are on sale now at AXS.com.
Wrestlers on AEW's roster includes Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Dustin Rhodes, CM Punk, Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Jeff Jarett, Keith Lee, Kenny Omega, Matt Hardy, Orange Cassidy, Samoa Joe, and Sting.
"AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" both air on TNT.
"AEW Dynamite" previously made its Denver debut at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield in March 2020.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
9NEWS+
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.