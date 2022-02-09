Alamo Drafthouse picks site of newest Denver movie theater

The new theater will have a full-service bar featuring craft cocktails, wine and local craft beers on tap.

GLENDALE, Colorado — Alamo Drafthouse has announced plans to open a fourth movie theater in Colorado.

The newest theater is planned to open in the Glendale Entertainment District near South Colorado Boulevard and East Virginia Avenue, in collaboration with franchise partners Alamo GlenCo Theater, LLC.

The new 9-screen theater is expected to open near the end of 2023.

The theater will feature state-of-the-art laser projection, immersive surround sound and luxury recliners in all auditoriums, said Alamo Drafthouse.

The new Colorado theater will join other planned Alamo Drafthouse locations scheduled to open in Chicago, Birmingham, St. Louis and more. All of the new locations will be paired with separate full-service bars featuring craft cocktails, wine and local craft beers on tap.

Alamo Drafthouse currently operates more than 40 locations nationwide.

"We’re so thankful for the continued strength and recovery of the theater industry thanks to a packed slate of titles in 2022," said Alamo Drafthouse CEO Shelli Taylor. "And we’re very eager to bring the unique Alamo Drafthouse experience to Chicago, St. Louis, Birmingham, and beyond."

"Curating a diverse mix of films and showcasing independent artists has always been a passion of ours," said Alamo Drafthouse founder and Executive Chairman Tim League. "Expanding our reach into new cities allows us to celebrate these filmmakers with a wider audience."

