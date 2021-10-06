‘Free Solo’ star Alex Honnold to speak in Colorado

Alex Honnold's climb of a 3,000-foot granite wall, without using ropes or other safety gear, was chronicled in a 2018 Academy Award-winning documentary.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado Boulder's Distinguished Speakers Board (DSB) announced Tuesday it will host professional climber and TV host Alex Honnold this November.

Honnold is the star of "Free Solo," which chronicled the first-ever ropeless ascent of Yosemite’s El Capitan.

DSB said Honnold will give a talk "Alone on the Wall" at Macky Auditorium on Monday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

“We are proud of the events we were able to host virtually last year, however being back in Macky Auditorium with a world-class talent like Alex Honnold will be incredible,” said Sawyer Bundgaard, DSB chair. “We hope the CU Boulder community can join us for our big return.”

Student, faculty and staff tickets will be available in-person in the University Memorial Center (UMC) on Monday, Oct. 11. General public tickets will be available starting Monday, Oct. 11 via Eventbrite.

This is the first in-person DSB event since Oct. 2019.

Honnold's latest endeavor, "On the Edge with Alex Honnold" on Disney+, explores climate change through climbing in Greenland.

Honnold's climb of Yosemite's El Capitan, a nearly 3,000-foot granite wall, without using ropes or other safety gear, was captured by a team of filmmakers in 2017. The documentary "Free Solo" won Best Documentary Feature at the 91st Academy Awards.

National Geographic said the climb may have been the greatest feat of pure rock climbing in the history of the sport.

This exclusive photo was taken moments after renowned rock climber @AlexHonnold scaled El Capitan in Yosemite https://t.co/P9EEUcaLby pic.twitter.com/jHIlq32JCM — National Geographic (@NatGeo) June 3, 2017

