All you need to know about this weekend's virtual PrideFest

The 2020 PrideFest will be a virtual celebration in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

COLORADO, USA — Denver's 45th annual PrideFest is coming up this weekend.

Hosted by The Center on Colfax, the event is traditionally the largest gay pride celebration in the region and is the organization's largest fundraiser.

The two-day event takes place each June and traditionally draws thousands to Civic Center Park in downtown Denver for a parade, festival and three stages of entertainment.

However, due to restrictions on large public gatherings in the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event will be fully virtual.

Here is the full schedule:

Saturday, June 20, 2020

9 a.m. Virtual Denver Pride 5K: Participants are invited to run or walk a socially-distanced 5K then upload their photos and race time to an online leaderboard for a shot at a prize.

11:30 a.m. Virtual Marketplace and Auction: The marketplace is where you can find Pride apparel, learn more about Denver PrideFest sponsors and get better acquainted with a wide range of community resources.

The virtual auction offers the opportunity to bid on items like a suite at Coors Field or a Mexican vacation.

1 p.m. Queer Author Interview: Authors including award-winning queer and trans comic book artists Dylan Edwards and memoirist Meredith Talusan share their insight.

1:30 p.m. Center Stage with Jackie Cox: Cox was a fifth-place finisher on the 12th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

2:30 p.m. Drag Queen Story Time Presented by Denver Public Library: Featuring local drag performers Dixie Krystals and Shirley Delta Blow, you can watch the event live here.

6 p.m. – Together We Rise: Hosted by Denver PrideFest emcee DeMarcio Slaughter and Nikki Swarn, a host for the radio station, The Drop 303, this special program will feature performances from local artists, stories of triumph from the LGBTQ community and interviews with LGBTQ advocates about what Pride means to them.

Together We Rise will premiere on Rocky Mountain PBS, The Drop (89.3FM and 89.7 FM) and Rocky Mountain PBS’ YouTube channel

Sunday, June 21, 2020

9:30 a.m. – Coors Light Virtual Pride Parade: This year's parade will feature a compilation of fun, family-friendly video entries. You can watch the broadcast here. Colorado State Legislators Brianna Titone and Leslie Herod will serve as grand marshals.

You can also watch each of the entries below:

12:00 p.m. One Colorado Rally: Organized by ONE Colorado and featuring state leaders, activists and speakers from local community groups. Watch the rally here.

1:30 p.m. US Bank Latin Stage with Naysha Lopez: The 2013 winner of the prestigious Miss Continental pageant, Lopez appeared on season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

5 p.m. Black Diamonds Presented by Felony Misdemeanor: A new drag show featuring an all-black cast of local entertainers.

6 p.m. Center Stage with Monet X Change: A winner of the fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Monét X Change also placed sixth in the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race

For a full schedule of events, visit Denverpride.org