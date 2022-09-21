Colorado gym is the highest in North America

Alma's Gym is located in a small mountain town but has big bragging rights as the highest elevation gym in North America, where people work out nearly 2 miles high.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALMA, Colo. — In North America's highest town, owner of the newly opened Alma's Gym, Cody Lefever says his gym might be small but it holds a big distinction.

“The elevation of this gym is at 10,361 feet and that makes it the highest gym in North America,” said Lefever.

When a person works out in Denver, they’re pumping iron at an elevation that’s about one mile high, but in Alma, people working out are doing it at nearly two miles high, which is why Alma's Gym has an oxygen lounge.

“There’s a few that tap out early for sure and we just direct them to the oxygen lounge,” said Lefever.

Since they opened, word has spread about the high elevation gym. People from all over the world come to Alma to test their strength in the thin air.

"Just last week we had people from zero elevation England come and train," said Lefever. "They wanted to see what they could do at elevation.”

Local memberships have grown as well with the gym becoming a social hang-out in the small town as much as it's a place to stay in shape. Alma's Gym is open Monday through Saturday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., and is closed Sunday.

