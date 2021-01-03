Food Network star to headline Bellco Theatre live event

“Alton Brown Live – Beyond The Eats” will bring science, music and food to the Colorado Convention Center.

DENVER — Celebrity chef and author Alton Brown will bring his nationwide tour to Colorado this fall.

“Alton Brown Live – Beyond The Eats” tour will visit the Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.

Tickets for the Denver tour stop go on sale Friday, March 5 at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $70 to $140.

> Above video: Alton Brown offers pandemic cooking tips.

The “Edible Inevitable Tour” and “Eat Your Science,” Brown's previous live culinary variety shows played in more than 200 cities with more than 350,000 fans attending, according to concert promotor AEG Presents.

Brown's newest tour will combine science, music and food into two hours of "pure entertainment." Brown said fans can expect “more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff.”

Best known as the creator, writer and host of "Good Eats, Good Eats: Reloaded" and "Good Eats: The Return," Brown has been a star on the Food Network for more than 20 years. Brown is the winner of two James Beard Awards.

Additional Alton Brown show and ticketing information can be found at altonbrownlive.com.

