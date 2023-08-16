'American Idol' holding Colorado auditions

Talented Coloradans who want to be crowned the next ‘American Idol’ have an audition opportunity next week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOS ANGELES — The next music superstar could be in Colorado right now.

Producers of the long-running television series "American Idol" are looking for their next singing superstar in the Centennial State.

"American Idol" will hold virtual auditions for prospective contestants in Colorado on Monday, Aug. 21.

During this season’s first round of "American Idol," hopefuls can sign up to virtually audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback.

"American Idol" producers said the "Idol Across America" live virtual nationwide search will have audition days for all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C., to help make auditions easier than ever before.

For more information, specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions, visit americanidol.com.

"American Idol" is entering its seventh season on ABC.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.