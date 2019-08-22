DENVER — There’s still about a year and a half until Meow Wolf Denver opens to the public, and but a lot of work is already being done at the site just off Interstate 25 near downtown Denver.

Workers at the site are putting art installations in place while building the frame of the almost 90,0000 square-foot building.

“Coordinating with CDOT and the city and county has been critical,” said Aaron Laird, a Turner Construction Executive.

The construction is happening in a space between Interstate 25, Colfax Avenue and Auraria Parkway.

“Safety of the traffic patterns…that’s a big deal. And the complication of the project itself is just very unique,” said Laird.

Hundreds of artists are working on the project along with construction workers. Cranes are being used to hoist some of the installations in. Many of the details about what we can expect are being kept a secret, although the general premise of the Meow Wolf experience is now public.

“You are entering into the Quantum Department of Transportation,” architect Kristen Fox said. “They have figured out a way to connect universes and allow travel in between them.”

Visitors can either explore the building and just have fun, or try to figure out what happened to the building that makes certain parts of it so weird.

Meow Wolf ultimately came to Denver thanks in part to the Denver Startup Week Design Track chair, who invited the arts group to take part in a panel that led to a chain of events that gave the Mile High City the nod.

The project is running on time at this point, and everything’s expected to open in early 2021.

