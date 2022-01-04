Colorado's Antero Reservoir opening to boating for 2022 season

Antero is Denver Water’s first collection reservoir on the South Platte River.

HARTSEL, Colo. — Antero Reservoir in Park County will open to boating on Sunday, May 1, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and Denver Water announced Tuesday.

CPW said Antero Reservoir had been covered with ice on the week of April 18, but the strong winds and mostly mild temperatures helped the ice recede rapidly. Antero is Denver Water’s first collection reservoir on the South Platte River.

The aquatic nuisance species (ANS) inspection station at the reservoir's south ramp will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning May 1 and running through Sept. 30, according to CPW.

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, the ramp will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., so long as there is no ice on the reservoir.

The north boat ramp will not open until May 26 and stay in operation through Sept. 4. That ANS inspection station is open Thursday through Sunday, with its hours of operation being 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The north side area of Antero Reservoir is a day-use area only (no camping allowed), but 38 first-come, first-served campsites are available at the south side campground and boat ramp.

Boat inspection for aquatic nuisance species is mandatory, said CPW. All watercraft that are not hand-launched and human-powered will need to be inspected at the boat ramps, including all vessels with electric trolling motors.

Zebra and quagga mussels, along with a variety of other ANS, are a serious threat to Colorado waters, according to CPW. Invasive species such as the zebra mussel negatively influence the food chain for native fish.

Boat owners are asked to clean, drain and dry their boats thoroughly before they launch for the first time this season. After that, owners should do so every time they leave the water.

The bag and possession limit for trout at Antero Reservoir is two, while the daily bag and possession limit on tiger muskie is one, and it must be at least 36 inches long. Fish caught and placed on a stringer, in a container or live well, or not returned to the water immediately count in the daily bag and possession limit.

