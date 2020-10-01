ESTES PARK, Colo. — Antiques Roadshow's 2020 U.S. tour is scheduled to visit the Centennial State this summer.

Antiques Roadshow has announced a live event at The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park on Tuesday, June 9.

Those interested in attending can submit an entry online by Wednesday, Feb. 19 to receive free tickets. Each ticketed guest can bring two items to be appraised.

Eligible ticket applicants will be selected through a random drawing in late February, and all applicants will be notified by email whether or not they have been selected for tickets in early March.

All Antiques Roadshow attendees must have tickets and there will not be tickets at the door.

