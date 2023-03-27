New après ski lounge at the base of Beaver Creek

The Westin Riverfront in Avon has opened a ski lounge where people can enjoy Colorado whiskey in a giant whiskey barrel.

Example video title will go here for this video

AVON, Colorado — After a hard day of skiing, people can now have a barrel of fun in giant wooden whiskey barrels at the base of Beaver Creek at the Westin Riverfront.

“Life-sized whiskey barrels, they were custom built,” said marketing director Danielle McNair.

The Westin has opened a new après ski lounge next to their Stoke and Rye restaurant with big wooden barrels that people can reserve, like cozy private bars, and enjoy whiskey paired with food.

“A comfortable place to snuggle up with your friends,” said McNair. "It’s heated you can enjoy the snow and have a whiskey pairing experience.”

Director of food and beverage Alejandro Cerda says the barrels come stocked with Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey that has been paired with food.

"It’s an incredible experience, on top of the view and the smell of the wood,” said Cerda. "We explain every dish and why we chose that dish with that whiskey, it’s great just being outside but not being outside we have heaters so it’s very cozy."

People can choose a blue run option that costs $90 a person that comes with three dishes and three drinks. There's also a black diamond option that costs $110 a person and comes with four dishes and four drinks.

“So you better be ready,” said Cerda. “The black diamond is for experts only.”

The whiskey barrels will be up until April 2 and will likely return next ski season.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.