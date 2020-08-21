Arapahoe Basin's aerial course is roping in a new way to fly down the mountain

Arapahoe Basin just opened a new aerial adventure ropes course where people can fly through the trees and over ski runs.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — When Taylor Ratcliff goes to work at Arapahoe Basin, she spends most of her time high above the ski area climbing in the trees.

She’s the manager of A-Basins new Aerial Adventure Park, where people can take on 70 features running through 56 trees along five courses spread out near the base area.

“We have a yellow course, which the easiest, then we have a green one, which is moderate and a blue one, which is hard,” said Ratcliff. “It’s like a test, it’s good to make them braver to see what they can do and what they can accomplish.”

People start out learning how to use safety clips, which keep them connected to cables running high above the forest floor. There are a number of features to test skills, from a wooden barrel tunnel to ziplines and narrow walkways to balance on while walking.

Children can also take part. The park has a kids' section for ages 4 to 8 with children 7 and up able to take on the yellow and green courses and children 10 and up able to move on the hardest blue section course.

