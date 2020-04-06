A-Basin to close for the season on Sunday after reopening for 12 days

Instead of a global pandemic, this closure is because of something far more natural: melting snow.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — All good things must come to an end.

Twelve days after it reopened for the first time since Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) closed Colorado’s ski resorts to slow the spread of COVID-19, Arapahoe Basin will close once again.

The last day of skiing for the season will be on Sunday, a blog from A-Basin read.

And this time, the ski area isn’t closing because of a global pandemic. Instead, it’s something a little bit more natural: melting snow.

“No doubt this has been an extremely trying and difficult season for all of us,” A-Basin CEO Al Henceroth wrote in a blog post. “While glad we squeezed an additional 12 days in before the final snow-melt, I know each of us wanted so much more skiing. I am so bummed that not everyone had a chance to ski. This season has been unprecedented.”

There was a lot of excitement when Arapahoe Basin reopened – the first and only ski area in Colorado to do so after the closure. Lift tickets were handed out based on a lottery system, and only 600 were handed out per day.

Vail Resorts has said it is working on a plan to allow ski areas to reopen in the winter. Some local resorts are launching socially distant summer operations.

Arapahoe Basin was able to stay open until the Fourth of July last year due to greater-than-usual snowpack. This year there has been less spring snow, meaning that extending ski seasons is far more difficult, pandemic or not.