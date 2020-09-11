Arapahoe Basin opens for the ski season

Recent fresh snow has allowed the Colorado ski resort to open for the 2020-21 season.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Arapahoe Basin is the latest Colorado ski resort to open for the 2020-21 season.

The Black Mountain Express, which services the High Noon trail, will be open until 4:30 p.m. Monday, a blog from A-Basin says.

"If you have an A-Basin Season Pass or Any Day Pass, come on up," the blog continued.

A-Basin announced last month that its season passes, Any Day passes and College passes will not be restricted during the 2020-21 ski season; however, sales of the passes will be limited.

A storm system moving across Colorado brought heavy snow to mountain areas on Monday, prompting the opening. The earliest Arapahoe Basin has opened is Oct. 9.

Starting on Tuesday, A-Basin said riders will need to purchase lift tickets online and in advance. A-Basin will reopen again from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets are currently available for purchase through Friday, Dec. 18.

In the blog post, A-Basin reminded skiers and snowboarders that new COVID-19 rules are in place this year.

A-Basin is 68 miles west of Denver in Summit County, Colorado. The resort has 125 snow-making acres and receives 350 inches of snowfall on average.

> To view A-Basin web cams, click/tap here.

Lift Tickets

Lift tickets for Arapahoe Basin will be sold each day, in advance, according to the ski area. The sale of lift tickets will be limited so that the ski area can manage the number of people at the mountain.

Food and Beverage

Arapahoe Basin's 6th Alley Bar & Grill, Legends Cafe and Black Mountain Lodge will have limited services. The restaurants will serve food but will have limited seating.

Bars on the mountain will remain closed.

Riding Lifts

Lifts will load a little different from years past. Guests will be asked to group themselves with their traveling party. Guests will not be asked by lift attendants to ride chairs with anyone they do not know.