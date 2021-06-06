Arapahoe Basin closes Sunday, marks end of Colorado ski season

The last ski area still open in Colorado closes for the season this weekend.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area closes at the end of the day Sunday, marking the end of the 2020-2021 ski season in Colorado.

For closing weekend, the ski area has top-to-bottom skiing on the Black Mountain Express and Lenawee lifts, one terrain park and live bands playing from 1 to 4 p.m., A-Basin said.

Lift tickets were available for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon for $29. All lift tickets must be pre-purchased online.

There's no beginner terrain available this weekend, meaning conditions are only suitable for experienced skiers and riders, the ski area said.

A-Basin is traditionally the last ski area to close for the season in Colorado. Most resorts closed in April. A couple of them -- Loveland Ski Area and Winter Park Resort -- held out until May.

What a Saturday! We can't wait to see everyone tomorrow for the final horrah of the 2020-21 winter season!#ABasin #LongestSeasonInCO pic.twitter.com/f1p1tDt6aV — Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) June 5, 2021

