Arapahoe Basin closes Sunday, marks end of Colorado ski season

The last ski area still open in Colorado closes for the season this weekend.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area closes at the end of the day Sunday, marking the end of the 2020-2021 ski season in Colorado.

For closing weekend, the ski area has top-to-bottom skiing on the Black Mountain Express and Lenawee lifts, one terrain park and live bands playing from 1 to 4 p.m., A-Basin said.

Lift tickets were available for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon for $29. All lift tickets must be pre-purchased online.

There's no beginner terrain available this weekend, meaning conditions are only suitable for experienced skiers and riders, the ski area said.

A-Basin is traditionally the last ski area to close for the season in Colorado. Most resorts closed in April. A couple of them -- Loveland Ski Area and Winter Park Resort -- held out until May.

