Art festival moves to Colorado Springs after Denver Mart closure

The Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest was previously held at Denver Mart, which closed in February.

DENVER — The Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest is moving to Colorado Springs this year due to the closure of its former venue, Denver Mart.

The festival, in its 40th year, is happening Jan. 14 through Jan. 16 at the Colorado Springs Event Center in central Colorado Springs. Organizers said it always coincides with the National Western Stock Show in Denver, which runs Jan. 8 through Jan. 23 this year.

The Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest features a juried selection of 150 artists and craftsmen representing a wide variety of traditional Native American work, as well as Southwestern and Western-inspired art, organizers said.

The 2021 festival was canceled due to the pandemic. Before that, it was held at the Denver Mart off 58th Avenue and Interstate 25 in northern Denver. That venue closed in February after defaulting on loans, the Denver Gazette reported.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.