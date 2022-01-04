Art festival moves to Colorado Springs after Denver Mart closure

DENVER — The Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest is moving to Colorado Springs this year due to the closure of its former venue, Denver Mart.
The festival, in its 40th year, is happening Jan. 14 through Jan. 16 at the Colorado Springs Event Center in central Colorado Springs. Organizers said it always coincides with the National Western Stock Show in Denver, which runs Jan. 8 through Jan. 23 this year.
The Colorado Indian Market & Southwest Art Fest features a juried selection of 150 artists and craftsmen representing a wide variety of traditional Native American work, as well as Southwestern and Western-inspired art, organizers said.
The 2021 festival was canceled due to the pandemic. Before that, it was held at the Denver Mart off 58th Avenue and Interstate 25 in northern Denver. That venue closed in February after defaulting on loans, the Denver Gazette reported.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Denver Mart to be shuttered, sold
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.