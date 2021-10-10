x
Arvada Center to open all seats for 2021-22 season with 'Kinky Boots,' 'Elf The Musical'

The Arvada Center will open at full capacity for the 2021-22 season. "Elf — The Musical" and "Kinky Boots" are some of the planned shows.

ARVADA, Colo. — Live theater will return to the Arvada Center later this summer.

The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities announced Friday a full slate of theatrical productions starting in September 2021. 

Following health and safety guidelines from Jefferson County and the State of Colorado, all seats in both the Main Stage and Black Box Theatres will be made available to patrons, said the Arvada Center in a release.

The center's Main Stage Theatre season begins with the musical "I Do! I Do!" on Sept. 10. "Elf — The Musical" and "Kinky Boots" are also on the season schedule.

> Above video: Town Hall Arts Center reopens.

"As the theatre world starts to come back to life, we are excited to get back to what we do best – tell engaging stories," said Rod A. Lansberry, producing artistic director of Musical Theatre.

"The anticipation of being back in the theatre is palpable," said Lynne Collins, artistic director of plays. "Our love of the arts helps us reunite and recover better than anything."

Arvada Center 2021-22

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Arvada Center 2021-22 season

I Do! I Do!

  • Sept. 10 – Oct. 10, 2021
  • Main Stage Theatre

Sylvia

  • Oct. 1 - Nov. 7, 2021
  • Black Box Theatre

Elf – The Musical

  • Nov. 19 - Dec. 23, 2021
  • Main Stage Theatre

The Liar

  • Feb. 4 - May 22, 2022
  • Select dates, performed in repertory
  • Black Box Theatre

Animal Farm

  • Feb. 25 - May 21, 2022
  • Select dates, performed in repertory
  • Black Box Theatre

Stick Fly

  • March 18 - May 19, 2022
  • Select dates, performed in repertory
  • Black Box Theatre

Kinky Boots

  • March 25 - April 24, 2022
  • Main Stage Theatre

Theatre subscriptions for the 2021-2022 Arvada Center season are now available online at arvadacenter.org or by calling 720-898-7200.

