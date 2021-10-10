Arvada Center to open all seats for 2021-22 season with 'Kinky Boots,' 'Elf The Musical'

ARVADA, Colo. — Live theater will return to the Arvada Center later this summer.
The Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities announced Friday a full slate of theatrical productions starting in September 2021.
Following health and safety guidelines from Jefferson County and the State of Colorado, all seats in both the Main Stage and Black Box Theatres will be made available to patrons, said the Arvada Center in a release.
The center's Main Stage Theatre season begins with the musical "I Do! I Do!" on Sept. 10. "Elf — The Musical" and "Kinky Boots" are also on the season schedule.
> Above video: Town Hall Arts Center reopens.
"As the theatre world starts to come back to life, we are excited to get back to what we do best – tell engaging stories," said Rod A. Lansberry, producing artistic director of Musical Theatre.
"The anticipation of being back in the theatre is palpable," said Lynne Collins, artistic director of plays. "Our love of the arts helps us reunite and recover better than anything."
Arvada Center 2021-22
Arvada Center 2021-22 season
I Do! I Do!
- Sept. 10 – Oct. 10, 2021
- Main Stage Theatre
Sylvia
- Oct. 1 - Nov. 7, 2021
- Black Box Theatre
Elf – The Musical
- Nov. 19 - Dec. 23, 2021
- Main Stage Theatre
The Liar
- Feb. 4 - May 22, 2022
- Select dates, performed in repertory
- Black Box Theatre
Animal Farm
- Feb. 25 - May 21, 2022
- Select dates, performed in repertory
- Black Box Theatre
Stick Fly
- March 18 - May 19, 2022
- Select dates, performed in repertory
- Black Box Theatre
Kinky Boots
- March 25 - April 24, 2022
- Main Stage Theatre
Theatre subscriptions for the 2021-2022 Arvada Center season are now available online at arvadacenter.org or by calling 720-898-7200.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.