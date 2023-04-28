Citizens learn about firefighting during public academy

Arvada Fire takes citizens through an abbreviated academy to teach them about what firefighters do.

ARVADA, Colo. — Arvada Fire Departement has resumed their citizen academies to show the public how firefighters train and to which calls they can respond.

The six-week course goes over many different scenarios from fires, to ice rescues and even hazardous material calls.

During each two-hour class, citizens go to a station where they learn the abilities and capabilities of the fire department.

Citizens not only learn what the fire department does, but how firefighters use the tools at their disposal to respond to calls.

"It's hands on, get to play with the tools," Ken Robke, a participant of the academy said. "You get to see what they do and how much they have to train in order to perform their tasks."

This year's academy was broken down to cover:

Technical rescue

Water and ice rescue

Hazmat

Wildland

EMS and station tour

Attendees also got an introduction from the fire chief and a station tour to start the academy.

"Just really interested in what they have to do and how much they benefit our community," participant Mike Klein said.

This is the first Citizen's Fire Academy that Arvada Fire has hosted since 2019. This year's academy will wrap up on Saturday, April 29.

