Aurora library goes fine free

Aurora's library system is also expanding operating hours.

AURORA, Colo. — It's a new era for Aurora's library system.

Aurora Public Library is ending fines for overdue items at its seven library branches.

The City of Aurora said its decision to go fine-free follows the practice implemented by the library system at the peak of the pandemic to waive fees. Fine-free items will include all books, audiobooks, DVDs/Blu-rays and youth services discovery kits. Items such as laptops and Wi-Fi hot spots will still carry late fees, and patrons will still be held accountable for damaged or lost materials.

The new fine policy went into effect Jan. 3, 2023.

The library system is also expanding expanding operating hours at two of its seven branches.

Aurora also said its Central Library and Tallyn's Reach Library will now be open on Sundays. The new hours at these branches are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

While Aurora's Central Library used to be open on Sundays prior to the pandemic, this will be the first time Tallyn's Reach Library will be open Sundays in its 20-year history.

The other five libraries — Chambers Plaza, Hoffman Heights, Iliff Square, Martin Luther King Jr. and Mission Viejo — continue with the same hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

Last fall, Aurora Public Library restored its number of branches to seven for the first time since 2009, with the addition of Chambers Plaza Library at 1551 N. Chambers Road. Chambers Plaza will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

"Aurora Public Library is starting 2023 with new ways to make library services more accessible to our community," said Midori Clark, director of Library and Cultural Services. "Modern libraries are about equitable access to information and providing a space for people to flourish, explore and connect; going fine-free and expanding hours are concrete actions we are taking as we reimagine Aurora Public Library to better serve Aurora."

