Aurora Public Libraries to reopen this week

APL will reopen six library locations following after being closed to in-person visits since March.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Libraries (APL) will reopen six library locations this week following a pandemic-related closure.

The Aurora Central, Tallyn's Reach and Hoffman Heights Libraries are scheduled to open Wednesday, July 22 while the Martin Luther King, Jr., Mission Viejo and Iliff Square Libraries will reopen Monday, July 27.

"Welcome back to the Aurora Public Library, we’ve missed you!" said an APL statement. "We’ve made some changes to make your library experience safer and more enjoyable for you and your family."

> Above video: Colorado libraries get creative with online offerings

Aurora Public Library safety procedures:

Everyone over the age of 2 must wear a mask inside the library.

Everyone must maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

APL is limiting the number of people within the building to 50% capacity.

APL asks customers to limit library visits to 1 hour.

Customers need to stay with their family groups at all times and keep close watch of their children.

All children aged 12 and under need to be accompanied by an adult.

APL says that digital books, eBooks, movies and more are available 24/7 at AuroraLibrary.org.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: It Takes A Village

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.