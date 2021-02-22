Aurora breaks ground on $41M rec center

Aurora's newest recreation center is fully funded by marijuana tax revenue.

AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora has broken ground on its newest recreation center.

The 62,000-square-foot rec center is expected to be completed in early 2023.

The center will be located at 25400 East Alexander Drive on 600 acres west of the Aurora Reservoir and due south of the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds in southeast Aurora.

The $41.9-million project is fully funded by marijuana tax revenue, according to the city.

Features of the center will include an indoor pool with waterslide, pool party rooms, fitness area that includes a 1,000 square foot fitness turf zone, group exercise rooms, multi-purpose community rooms, gymnasium, “figure 8” running track with various elevations and a 20,000-square-foot indoor fieldhouse.

Southeast Aurora rec center 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

The city said the center will also include integrated public art.

After a public process, Aurora's Art in Public Places Program selected the artist team Project One Studio of Indianapolis to develop an art installation, “Florescence,” that will be integrated through the recreation center.

>Video above: Olympic boxers set up training gym in abandoned department store



The city said they received nearly 2,700 responses from the community about their vision for the center during a gathering process in 2019. The feedback received ultimately shaped both the external, look and feel of the center as well as the internal, listed amenities within it, according to the city.

For more project information, visit AuroraGov.org/NewCenter.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: How to Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.