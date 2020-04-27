Aurora's Dry Dock Brewing gets a new look this May

Aurora’s first craft brewery is releasing a refresh of its company logo and packaging.

AURORA, Colo. — It's a new era for Dry Dock Brewing Company.

Aurora's first craft brewery will refresh its logo and packaging in May 2020.

The new branding will remain true to the brewery’s original inspiration but will feature new colors and a more modern and streamlined appearance. Established in 2005, the brewing company has featured an iconic nautical theme since its inception.

Dry Dock says each canned beer will display new signature art, which will be reflected in cardboard cartons as well. The updated branding also extends to brewery merchandise and subtle updates in both taprooms.

"Our old branding is iconic, but we felt it was time to update and give our brewery a sleeker and more modern look. After a year of working closely on this project, we couldn’t be happier with the end result," said Dry Dock Brewing Company co-owner Michelle Reding.

Dry Dock worked with Blindtiger Design in Seattle in the development of its new look as well as for its hard seltzer line called Mysters Hard Seltzer.

The company also says its "Booty Box" will also have a new fresh look and will still include a Pirate’s Pick which is an exclusive and rotating style of beer that is only available in the Booty Box.

