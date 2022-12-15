Avalanche rescue training park reopens in Frisco

The Summit County Rescue Group has reopened the Frisco Beacon Park where people can practice searching for buried avalanche transceivers.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRISCO, Colo. — At the Frisco Adventure Park, Zach Wade with the Summit County Rescue Group says the Frisco Beacon Park has been reopened, giving people a place to practice searching for buried avalanche transceivers.

The park has been closed for the past few years due to a lack of snow but this season the snow is above average in the Summit County area, and so are the chances of avalanches in the backcountry.

“Over the past few weeks we have had close calls in Summit County with skier snowboarder-triggered avalanches already,” said Wade.

People who go to the park can activate up to eight avalanche transceivers and then use their beacon or transceiver to search for them in a pretend avalanche debris field. The idea is to do it quickly because self-rescue or rescuing someone in your party gives them the best chance for survival in an avalanche.

“Rescuing the people you are out there with is the surest way to actually save them,” said Wade.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: 9NEWS Mornings

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.