New brewery opening at Stapleton control tower

FlyteCo Brewing is opening a second location in the former control tower building, which was previously home to a Punch Bowl Social.

DENVER — An aviation-themed brewery is opening in the former Stapleton International Airport control tower building.

FlyteCo Brewing said it plans to open a 17,000-square-foot brewpub, attached to the iconic 164-foot control tower, in summer 2022.

The brewery, which is located at 38th Avenue and Tennyson Street in west Denver, said this will be their second location.

"The decision to pursue and open our second location was very much expedited when this property became available, but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that we couldn’t be more thrilled about," said FlyteCo Brewing Co-Owner Morgan O’Sullivan.

"Right now, we’re focused on becoming good stewards of the neighborhood where nearby families will feel welcomed at our all-day destination."

The former airport control tower sat empty until a Punch Bowl Social location opened there in November 2017. The company closed that location in March 2020.

The brewery said they will maintain many of the game-focused elements within the space, including bowling alleys, karaoke rooms, mini golf and more.

FlyteCo Brewing said they will brew beer at the new brewpub location, with a smaller pilot system for experimental and small-batch brews. They also plan to offer wine and spirits, along with a full food menu.

"We have created a real community-centric brewery with our first location – you’ll see young professionals and students working there during the day, families hosting birthday parties on the weekends, friends gathering after work," said FlyteCo Brewing Co-Owner and Head Brewer Jason Slingsby. "We are looking to create the same kind of atmosphere in Central Park, while providing the creative, approachable beers we’re known for."

Stapleton International Airport closed in 1995 when the Denver International Airport opened. A new neighborhood, later renamed Central Park, was built in its place.

