Bad Bunny launching sold-out tour in Colorado

International music and WWE superstar Bad Bunny begins his 36-date arena tour in Denver.

DENVER — Grammy Award and Latin Grammy Award-winning rapper Bad Bunny begins his North American arena tour in Colorado on Wednesday.

El Último Tour del Mundo 2022 will play 36 shows this spring beginning starting with Ball Arena in Denver.

Since selling out the arena tour in just days last April, Bad Bunny has also announced plans for a 29-date stadium tour for later in 2022. Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour kicks off in August and will visit venues such as Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park.

Billboard said Bad Bunny’s stadium tour may be the most ambitious for a Latin artist ever in the U.S.

Bad Bunny's previous tour was one of the biggest live tours of 2019, breaking attendance records at arenas around the globe. Bad Bunny's "X100PRE Tour" concluded with 48 sold-out shows around the United States, Latin America, and Europe, including Coachella and Lollapalooza festivals.

Bad Bunny is coming off a surprising debut as a WWE Superstar at WrestleMania in April 2021. Bad Bunny reappeared at WWE's Royal Rumble event on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

"You did amazing at WrestleMania but now, it's time for you to do what you do," said WWE Superstar Triple H in an announcement video.

"We are excited to once again join international superstar Bad Bunny on what is sure to be another memorable tour,” said Ann Legan of tour sponsor Corona. "Corona and Bad Bunny’s shared Latino heritage make our brand an ideal accompaniment for fans to enjoy alongside his vibrant performance."

