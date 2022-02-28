Colorado's famous bald eagle and her beau have a new egg

A paired bald eagle couple returned to build a nest in a new location of Standley Lake Regional Park after high winds damaged the nest's old location last year.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A pair of bonded bald eagles have returned to build a nest in Standley Lake to tend to their newest addition – an egg!

"Field observations from the Bird Conservancy, Eagle Watch have confirmed that our eagles are incubating which means we have an egg!" the Standley Lake Regional Park said on its Facebook page.

"The egg was most likely laid a couple days ago. We can’t confirm the amount laid by the new Eagle mama (can be from 1-3) until the eggs hatch in 4-5 weeks and even then, the eaglet(s) need to get strong enough to peak over their nest."

This year, the bald eagle couple relocated in the park after high winds led to a failure of the nest the birds had built to protect their eggs last year.

The park staff is now working on getting a new wildlife camera up and running at "Bird Island" on Standley Lake.

"The new location is located within the protected wildlife area of the park, but not in a location that is close enough to allow the camera signal to transmit to the Nature Center," the park said. "Staff is currently relocating the camera to a suitable location that will provide a live view of Westminster's largest rookery, Bird Island."

With over 60 active great blue heron nests, the city touts the seasonal attraction to catch a glimpse of white pelicans, cormorants, gulls and a variety of waterfowl.

Staff said the lake's eagles and great horned owls use the trees on the island to hunt in the spring and winter months.

> Video above from April 2020: This female mystery eagle is no nest wrecker.

In May 2021, the lone offspring of the paired eagles at Standley Lake did not survive after the supporting tree split down the middle, causing the nest to collapse.

The eaglet, named SL1, was born earlier in the spring and its short life was captured on a live camera that was watched by people all over the world.

It’s unclear what caused the nest to collapse last year. In a Facebook post, the park couldn't provide an update on the whereabouts of F420 (the eaglet's mother) or the father.