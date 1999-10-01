Here's the 2023 concert schedule at Ball Arena

The venue formerly known as Pepsi Center is the largest indoor concert venue in Colorado.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as Pepsi Center, the arena is home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth and seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. As the largest indoor concert venue in Colorado, Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events overall each year.

While the 2020 concert season was decimated due to the pandemic, live music returned to Ball Arena in August 2021 with a concert by country music legend Alan Jackson. The 2022 concert schedule featured a full lineup of more than 57 concerts.

The Ball Arena concert schedule (announced so far) for 2023 is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Ball Arena 2023 concert schedule

Ball Arena 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

To learn more about Ball Arena and to see the most up-to-date concert schedule, visit ballarena.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.