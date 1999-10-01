x
Colorado Guide

Here's the 2023 concert schedule at Ball Arena

The venue formerly known as Pepsi Center is the largest indoor concert venue in Colorado.

DENVER — Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as Pepsi Center, the arena is home to the Denver NuggetsColorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth and seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. As the largest indoor concert venue in Colorado, Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events overall each year.

While the 2020 concert season was decimated due to the pandemic, live music returned to Ball Arena in August 2021 with a concert by country music legend Alan Jackson. The 2022 concert schedule featured a full lineup of more than 57 concerts.

The Ball Arena concert schedule (announced so far) for 2023 is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Ball Arena 2023 concert schedule

Ball Arena

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

To learn more about Ball Arena and to see the most up-to-date concert schedule, visit ballarena.com.

