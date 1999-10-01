Here's the 2023 concert schedule at Ball Arena

DENVER — Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.
Formerly known as Pepsi Center, the arena is home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth and seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. As the largest indoor concert venue in Colorado, Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events overall each year.
While the 2020 concert season was decimated due to the pandemic, live music returned to Ball Arena in August 2021 with a concert by country music legend Alan Jackson. The 2022 concert schedule featured a full lineup of more than 57 concerts.
The Ball Arena concert schedule (announced so far) for 2023 is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.
Ball Arena 2023 concert schedule
- Thursday, March 2 - Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
- Saturday, March 4 - Jo Koy
- Tuesday, April 4 - Muse, Evanescence
- Tuesday, June 6 - Matchbox Twenty
- Monday, July 3 - Blink-182
- Tuesday, Aug. 1 - Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick
Ball Arena
To learn more about Ball Arena and to see the most up-to-date concert schedule, visit ballarena.com.
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.