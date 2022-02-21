Arena's name added to Denver venue for 1st time in 22 years

It is the first time in the venue’s 22-year history that the arena name will be on the building.

DENVER — Ball Corporation and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) have revealed a new marquee and exterior signage on Ball Arena.

KSE said this is the first time in the venue’s 22-year history that the arena name will be on the building.

Denver's multi-purpose downtown arena had been named Pepsi Center since its 1999 opening before being renamed Ball Arena in October 2020. The arena serves as home of the NBA's Denver Nuggets, NHL's Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL).

"We are excited to celebrate our partnership with Ball Corporation and officially reveal the new signage at Ball Arena," said Matt Hutchings, KSE Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "Working together, we believe this partnership is transformative and will continue to help redefine the way arenas and stadiums operate globally."

Ball Arena 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Ball has partnered with KSE to reduce plastic waste and bring fans a more environmentally friendly visitor experience.

According to KSE, by introducing multiple sizes and formats of infinitely recyclable aluminum cans, cups and bottles, Ball Arena has eliminated more than 275,000 plastic cups and bottles and is on pace to eliminate more than one million plastic cups and bottles in 2022.

"From the beginning of our partnership, Ball and KSE have focused on leveraging the influence and reach of sports and entertainment to drive meaningful change in sustainability," said Dan Fisher, President and CEO-elect, Ball Corporation.

"Going into year three at Ball Arena, today we celebrate the continuation of our goals and broader progress we've made together on helping venues both reach their sustainability targets and bring fans a more environmentally friendly visitor experience through increased use of infinitely recyclable aluminum cans, cups and bottles. We look forward to continuing to work with KSE in Denver and beyond."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.