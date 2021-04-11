Banksy art exhibition will open in Colorado in 2022

Banksy’s graffiti-influenced works often debut on city walls, bridges and streets throughout the world.

DENVER — The largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks in the world is headed to Colorado.

The exhibition will open this spring in a to-be-disclosed location in Denver, offering the rare opportunity to view authenticated and certified Banksy artworks rarely seen by the general public. "The Art of Banksy" will feature more than 100 original Banksy works from private collectors across the globe.

Organizers said the exhibition features many of Banksy’s most recognizable images, including “Flower Thrower,” “Rude Copper” and original variations of the infamous “Girl with Balloon,” famously shredded at auction in 2018 and sold for a record $21.8 million in London last month.

Scheduled to open Thursday, April 14, tickets are on sale at banksyexhibit.com.

Banksy, whose identity is the art world’s most closely guarded secret, is known for his graffiti-influenced works seen on city walls, bridges and streets throughout the world.

According to organizers, "The Art of Banksy" is not authorized or curated in collaboration with the artist, but rather sourced from private collections allowing the public to see works that would otherwise stay hidden in private homes or warehouses.

"This is a one-of-a-kind exhibition," said Corey Ross, President & CEO, Starvox Exhibits, which is presenting the exhibit alongside GTP Exhibitions, the producers of The Art of Banksy Denver. "You will never again have the opportunity to see this many of Banksy’s works in one place. Once the exhibition is over, the artwork will be returned to art collectors around the world, and the chances that they will be displayed together again in the future are extremely slim."

Ticket prices start at $39.99 — $29.99 for children 16 or younger — with timed, flexible and VIP ticket options available. For more information, visit banksyexhibit.com.

