One of Denver's most prominent murals is getting a new look

Originally created at the height of the pandemic, the mural's vibrancy, exposed to the elements, began to fade over time.

DENVER — One of Denver's most prominent murals is getting a refresh.

Artist Pat Milbery was commissioned by the City and County of Denver to install a new design on Bannock Street between 14th Avenue and Colfax Avenue, next to Civic Center Park.

Bannock Street is the largest canvas the city has ever dedicated to street art and is the largest mural in Colorado. Denver closed the one-block stretch of Bannock to thru traffic in April 2020.

Milbery created the original mural titled "Interwoven" three years ago, but exposed to the elements, the mural’s vibrancy began to fade over time. Milbery was commissioned again to rejuvenate the space with fresh paint and a new design.

The city said an anti-slip aggregate and a protective clear coat will be added to help maintain the artwork’s radiancy.

"I wanted this piece to carry a sense of place and energy from the first mural, but reimagine how that energy has been transformed over the last three years," Milbery said. "In 2020, I painted the street amidst the chaos of a global pandemic. Then a series of unexpected street riots erupted around me as Coloradans grappled with the unrest. I wanted to honor our first piece - while also bringing a new sense of unity, positivity, and the power of transformation and growth."

A dedication of the newly refreshed mural is being planned for early October.

"Art brings cities joy," Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said. "Pat Milbery is a visionary artist and social activist whose vibrant mural plants joy in the heart of our city. Every Denverite should visit Bannock Street to see his brilliant mural and enjoy our revived Civic Center Park."

"The creative process is one of hope and transformation. Being out in nature painting is a form of therapy for me, it always has been," Milbery said. "Creating art together requires shared trust, flexibility, and positivity. That too – that spirit of working together and collaborating with purpose – that’s group therapy.

"We went into the design process envisioning the harmonious social setting in the heart of the city that we hope will increase quality of life, promote creative art culture and bring people together. The piece was also artfully created with a timeless feel that aligns with future vision of Bannock which will feature a central garden plaza, interactive water features, and garden rooms."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.