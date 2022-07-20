Beaver Creek training puppies to save lives on the slopes

At Beaver Creek, training has started to make two puppies named Ruby and Telli avalanche rescue dogs.

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. — It’s summertime at Beaver Creek, but they have already brought on two new members of their winter ski patrol staff with four legs and a lot of fur.

Toby Harrison, who works at Beaver Creek, has a brand-new partner named Ruby who’s training to be a ski patrol avalanche rescue dog,

"It’s a lot of obedience right now," said Harrison. "Getting her to play with toys and getting her to tug getting her to chase after someone."

Gavin Mastell also works at Beaver Creek and he too has a new co-worker named Telli.

"We’re getting her used to being around people, being around work, and this winter we will dive even deeper into that actual training," said Mastell.

The two pups have a lot of energy and want to play most of the time, but that playing will become how they train and eventually how they learn to find people lost in the snow or who are buried in an avalanche.

It usually takes two years for a dog to become a certified avalanche rescue dog.

The dogs will work on the ski patrol for five to six years before enjoying retirement.

Ruby and Telli should be ready to patrol by the end of the upcoming winter for the start of next winter.

