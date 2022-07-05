Colorado breweries win 15 awards at US Open Beer Championship

Colorado's craft beer industry continues to shine on the national stage.

OXFORD, Ohio — Fifteen awards at the 2022 U.S. Open Beer Competition were awarded to Colorado breweries.

Eleven Colorado breweries received awards at the ceremony in Oxford, Ohio, on July 11.

The annual U.S. Open Beer Competition judged more than 150 styles of beer from more than 9,000 breweries.

Launch Pad Brewery, Bootstrap Brewing, Raices Brewing Company, Peak View Brewing, Denver Beer Company, Ceria Brewing, Vertboten Brewing and Living the Dream Brewing also took home awards.

International Style Pale Ale

SILVER: Liquid Mechanics Brewing – Brewing Cold Snap

Imperial NE IPA

BRONZE: Beyond the Mountain Brewing – Headspin

Imperial Porters

BRONZE: Launch Pad Brewery – Escape Velocity

Imperial Red Ale

GOLD: Bootstrap Brewing – Wreak Havoc

SILVER: Raices Brewing Company – Furia (Fury)

American-Style Black Ale

BRONZE: Bent Barley Brewing Company – Black IPA

German Kolsch

SILVER: Beyond the Mountain Brewing – Klaus’s Kolsch

Bohemian Pilsner

SILVER: Bent Barley Brewing Company Czech Pils

American Style Fruit Beer – Orange

SILVER: Peak View Brewing – Blood Orange Wheat

American Style Fruit Beer – Tangerine

SILVER: Living the Dream Brewing – Tangerine Powder Run

American Style Fruit Beer – Passion Fruit

BRONZE: Denver Beer Company – Passion Fruit Yum Yum

Chili Pepper Beer

SILVER: Liquid Mechanics Brewing Ring OH! Fire

Peanut Butter

BRONZE: Liquid Mechanics Brewing – Peanut Butter Porter

Historical Beer

BRONZE: Vertboten Brewing – Angry Banjo

NA Fruit and Spices

BRONZE: Ceria Brewing – Grainwave Belgian-Style White

Sun King Brewery of Indianapolis took home the top recognition as Grand National Champion, which goes to the brewery earning the most winning entries.

For the full list of 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship winners, visit USOpenBeer.com.

