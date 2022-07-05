Colorado breweries win 15 awards at US Open Beer Championship

OXFORD, Ohio — Fifteen awards at the 2022 U.S. Open Beer Competition were awarded to Colorado breweries.
Eleven Colorado breweries received awards at the ceremony in Oxford, Ohio, on July 11.
The annual U.S. Open Beer Competition judged more than 150 styles of beer from more than 9,000 breweries.
Several Colorado breweries won multiple awards including Beyond the Mountain Brewing of Boulder, Liquid Mechanics Brewing of Lafayette and Bent Barley Brewing Company of Aurora.
Launch Pad Brewery, Bootstrap Brewing, Raices Brewing Company, Peak View Brewing, Denver Beer Company, Ceria Brewing, Vertboten Brewing and Living the Dream Brewing also took home awards.
International Style Pale Ale
- SILVER: Liquid Mechanics Brewing – Brewing Cold Snap
Imperial NE IPA
- BRONZE: Beyond the Mountain Brewing – Headspin
Imperial Porters
- BRONZE: Launch Pad Brewery – Escape Velocity
Imperial Red Ale
- GOLD: Bootstrap Brewing – Wreak Havoc
- SILVER: Raices Brewing Company – Furia (Fury)
American-Style Black Ale
- BRONZE: Bent Barley Brewing Company – Black IPA
German Kolsch
- SILVER: Beyond the Mountain Brewing – Klaus’s Kolsch
Bohemian Pilsner
- SILVER: Bent Barley Brewing Company Czech Pils
American Style Fruit Beer – Orange
- SILVER: Peak View Brewing – Blood Orange Wheat
American Style Fruit Beer – Tangerine
- SILVER: Living the Dream Brewing – Tangerine Powder Run
American Style Fruit Beer – Passion Fruit
- BRONZE: Denver Beer Company – Passion Fruit Yum Yum
Chili Pepper Beer
- SILVER: Liquid Mechanics Brewing Ring OH! Fire
Peanut Butter
- BRONZE: Liquid Mechanics Brewing – Peanut Butter Porter
Historical Beer
- BRONZE: Vertboten Brewing – Angry Banjo
NA Fruit and Spices
- BRONZE: Ceria Brewing – Grainwave Belgian-Style White
Sun King Brewery of Indianapolis took home the top recognition as Grand National Champion, which goes to the brewery earning the most winning entries.
For the full list of 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship winners, visit USOpenBeer.com.
