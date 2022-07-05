x
Colorado breweries win 15 awards at US Open Beer Championship

Colorado's craft beer industry continues to shine on the national stage.

OXFORD, Ohio — Fifteen awards at the 2022 U.S. Open Beer Competition were awarded to Colorado breweries.

Eleven Colorado breweries received awards at the ceremony in Oxford, Ohio, on July 11.

The annual U.S. Open Beer Competition judged more than 150 styles of beer from more than 9,000 breweries.

Several Colorado breweries won multiple awards including Beyond the Mountain Brewing of Boulder, Liquid Mechanics Brewing of Lafayette and Bent Barley Brewing Company of Aurora.

Launch Pad Brewery, Bootstrap Brewing, Raices Brewing Company, Peak View Brewing, Denver Beer Company, Ceria Brewing, Vertboten Brewing and Living the Dream Brewing also took home awards.

International Style Pale Ale 

  • SILVER: Liquid Mechanics Brewing – Brewing Cold Snap

Imperial NE IPA

  • BRONZE: Beyond the Mountain Brewing – Headspin

Imperial Porters

  • BRONZE: Launch Pad Brewery – Escape Velocity

Imperial Red Ale

  • GOLD: Bootstrap Brewing – Wreak Havoc
  • SILVER: Raices Brewing Company – Furia (Fury)

American-Style Black Ale

  • BRONZE: Bent Barley Brewing Company – Black IPA 

German Kolsch

  • SILVER: Beyond the Mountain Brewing – Klaus’s Kolsch

Bohemian Pilsner

  • SILVER: Bent Barley Brewing Company Czech Pils

American Style Fruit Beer – Orange

  • SILVER: Peak View Brewing – Blood Orange Wheat

American Style Fruit Beer – Tangerine

  • SILVER: Living the Dream Brewing – Tangerine Powder Run

American Style Fruit Beer – Passion Fruit

  • BRONZE: Denver Beer Company – Passion Fruit Yum Yum

Chili Pepper Beer

  • SILVER: Liquid Mechanics Brewing Ring OH! Fire

Peanut Butter

  • BRONZE: Liquid Mechanics Brewing – Peanut Butter Porter

Historical Beer

  • BRONZE: Vertboten Brewing – Angry Banjo

NA Fruit and Spices

  • BRONZE: Ceria Brewing – Grainwave Belgian-Style White

Sun King Brewery of Indianapolis took home the top recognition as Grand National Champion, which goes to the brewery earning the most winning entries.

For the full list of 2022 U.S. Open Beer Championship winners, visit USOpenBeer.com.

