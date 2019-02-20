DENVER, Colorado — Beer has been long ingrained in Colorado's history, and now there will be a whole exhibit showcasing the journey the malt liquor has taken in our state.

Ball Corporation and Coors Brewing Company has joined together to sponsor the Beer Here! Brewing the New West exhibit at History of Colorado Center on May. 18.

The exhibit is set to explore numerous historical events that beer has been apart of, from the Gold Rush, immigration, and early onset of prohibition, to the growth of the outdoor industry and contemporary customs we see today.

“Beer is a great way to understand the social and economic changes that have swept through Colorado in the last 160 years,” said Jason Hanson, History Colorado’s chief creative officer and director of interpretation & research. “Some of the country’s most storied and innovative breweries are headquartered in Colorado, and we’ve always been leaders in brewing and beverage packaging innovation, including inventing the aluminum can. Today, good beer pairs nicely with the Colorado lifestyle, building a more authentic connection to community, invention, environmental stewardship and recreation here.”

After five years of research, as well as meeting with local organizations and breweries working with the Colorado Brewers Guild, the exhibit has finally taken form.

To give you a little more insight on how essential beer is to Colorado, did you know there is more than 400 breweries located in our state? Not to mention, we house the headquarters for the Brewers Association, Brewers Guild and the American Homebrewers Association, as well as the world’s leading aluminum can manufacturer. Colorado also hosts the Great American Beer Festival and is the fifth-biggest craft-beer consuming state per capita, according to the History of Colorado Center.

Beer Here! will include authentic artifacts from Colorado's beer and brewing history, spanning over numerous time periods. The exhibit will feature a number of fascinating objects, from beer-brewing equipment from then to now, to Adolph Coors’ original hand-drawn sketch of his first beer label.

The exhibit will expand over five sections and visitors will be able to see and smell the ingredients Coors uses to make its beer, inside the exhibit and outside in the “beer ingredient garden.”

Unfortunately, beer will not be allowed in the gallery as there are very rare and important artifacts on display. Not to worry though, as the museum’s café will feature a flight of four beers that represent different time periods. Tasting notes and additional historical information about the beers will come with the flight.

“Over a can of beer, we can take a peek into several important moments in Colorado’s past. But more importantly, by looking at the past through a pint, can help us understand how this wonderful place called Colorado came to be,” said Sam Bock, lead developer for Beer Here! and public historian for History Colorado. “With a history like ours, it's no wonder Colorado has such a large community of beer lovers!"

