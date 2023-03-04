Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day is back Monday

Ben & Jerry's encourages ice cream lovers to get in line as many times as they like.

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Ben & Jerry's is giving away free ice cream on Monday.

The Vermont-based ice cream company said it will hold its 2023 Free Cone Day on April 3 at participating Scoop Shops around the globe.

Ben & Jerry's said anyone can get a free scoop at participating Scoop Shops from 12 to 8 p.m. Monday.

"Ice cream fanatics can get in line as many times as they’d like and try any flavor available in participating Scoop Shops — bring your family, friends or coworkers!" said a Ben & Jerry's news release.

Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day has been held for more than 40 years.

Several flavors are available only in Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops including Marshmallow Sky, Peanut Butter Cup Sundae, and Strawberry.

New flavors dropping in 2023 include Bustterscotch'd — butterscotch ice cream with bustterscotch swirls and chocolate pretzel bark — and Chocolate Peanut Butter Chunk — chocolate peanut butter ice cream with peanut butter swirls and fudge flakes.

