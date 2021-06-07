Bert Kreischer to headline comedy show at Red Rocks

Bert Kreischer will headline Red Rocks for the first time on Sept. 8.

MORRISON, Colo. — Comedian Bert Kreischer has announced a show at Colorado's most famous venue this summer.

Kreischer will headline "Retox at Red Rocks" and will be joined by Mark Normand and Dave Williamson on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Tickets for the all-ages comedy show go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $40 to $125.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue increased capacity to 6,300 on Saturday, May 22. Concerts and events happening after June 21 will be sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.

RETOX AT RED ROCKS! It’s my first time headlining the iconic venue and I’m bringing @marknorm & @davewcomedy with me. Denver, we’re partying Sept. 8th! Pre-Sale goes live this Wed. 10am local, Pre-Sale code is BERTYBOY. On Sale is this Friday at 10am.https://t.co/UgYFxQ6wY5 pic.twitter.com/zIREfZ3su1 — bert kreischer (@bertkreischer) June 7, 2021

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

